Mason County was once the site of an airport in Charleston Bottoms.

According to local historian, Ron Bailey, Sleepy Marlin was born on Aug. 7, 1915 in Carmi, Ill.

During World War II, he became a flight instructor at Wright Patterson Air Force base. Eventually, he began operating an airport out of Charleston Bottoms.

“Sleepy began to operate and give flight instruction at his airport located in Charleston Bottoms,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, the strip was popular with for people who wanted to take “joy rides” in Marlin’s Piper Cubs and Cessna airplanes.

“They often flew over Maysville, dipping a wing if they knew someone who would watching for them to fly over. In 1945 one of his students was Miss Gwendolyn Dieterich and she was the first female solo flier out of the Maysville airport,” Bailey said.

Bailey said Marlin, however, was most known for his fiddle playing. He was a champion fiddle player and radio performer, having started his radio career at the age of 18 with a band named “Drifting Pioneers”. It was World War II that broke up the band.

After the end of his band, Marlin began working at WLW Radio in Cincinnati.

“He was an international champion fiddler, winning 17 championships in the US and Canada during his 52-year career. He performed on WHAS radio and the TV show ‘Hayloft Hoedown’ from 1950-1962,” Bailey said.

Marlin also appeared on television shows such as The Arthur Godfrey Show, Renfro Valley Barn Dance, Your Town with Faye Emerson, The Dave Garraway Show, WLS National Barn Dance and Garry Moore’s To Tell the Truth show, according to Bailey.

He continued to perform with his six sons and his daughter until his retirement in 1988.

Marlin passed away in 2011 at the age of 95.