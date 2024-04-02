The Maysville cleanup initiative begins April 5.

Through an initiative spearheaded by the City of Maysville, residents are being asked to pull up their boots and get their hands dirty for a transformative cleanup initiative.

The goal of this cleanup is to beautify homes and communal spaces to help foster a sense of pride and community throughout our community.

Maysville has a wealth of history along the Ohio River and has been dubbed one of the best small towns according to the likes of Southern Living and USA Today. With the launch of this community cleanup initiative, community members are being asked to help to preserve and enhance the beauty that Maysville has to offer.

The initiative is set to begin on April 5 which coincides with the annual spring community cleanup which runs from April 5-April 15.

Since these events occur at the same time, it encourages Maysville residents to join forces in an effort to clean up their neighborhoods as well as their private residences whether that be through sprucing up front yards or organizing group cleanups or the riverbank or community parks and spaces.

Endless opportunities abound for residents to make tangible differences in our town.

“We believe that a clean and vibrant community starts with each and every one of us,” said Mayor Debra Cotterill. “By taking ownership of our surroundings and working together to beautify our city, we not only enhance the quality of life for ourselves but also for future generations to come.”

This initiative is not merely to beautify the town but also to help foster a spirit of connection and stewardship among community members. It’s about neighbors bonding over a shared goal and leaving a legacy of pride in their hometowns.

“We continue to see visitors come to Maysville because of our rich history, charm and entertainment opportunities — not to mention our USA Today Best Southern Small Town recognition,” says Tourism Director, Katelyn Bailey. “Cleaning up the community will only help to enhance Maysville’s natural charm, creating a welcoming environment for our guests. Let’s showcase our City’s beauty and hospitality, enticing visitors to explore its treasures and character.”

The City of Maysville will be providing resources and guidance for the community through this experience. Public dumpsters will be available throughout the city for larger items which will allow residents to have the disposal locations necessary to make a proper impact.

In addition, informational sheets with dumpster locations and initiative goals will be sent home with Mason County students to help foster pride and involvement in the community in students and parents alike.

Additionally, the initiative aims to spark a ripple effect of positive change. The hope is to instill a sense of ownership and responsibility in residents to help the City of Maysville lay the groundwork for a more engaged and proactive community, specifically one that is capable of tackling challenges with resilience and unity.

“As we come together to clean up our homes and shared spaces, we’re not just removing debris; we’re building relationships, fostering pride, and strengthening the very fabric of our community,” remarked Norbert Gallenstein, a lifetime resident of Maysville. “This initiative is about more than just cleanup — it’s about coming together as one Maysville family to create a brighter future for all.”

Anticipation is mounting as the days draw near. With determination and teamwork the City of Maysville is poised to shine brighter than ever before.

For more information regarding the Maysville Cleanup Initiative or how you can get involved, you may call the City of Maysville at (606) 564-9419 or email [email protected].