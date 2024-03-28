MANCHESTER, Ohio — An active shooter situation took place in Manchester, Ohio on Thursday, March 28.

Deputies and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation have not released the number of individuals who have been shot but it has been confirmed that it was a double homicide.

The events took place in the vicinity of Cemetery and Fifth Streets in Manchester, Ohio.

At 4:01 p.m. Mayor Bj Goodwin declared the Village of Manchester and all businesses therein should go on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at 4:38 p.m.

The identities of the victims and the shooter have yet to be released to the public.

At about 6:35 p.m. on Thursday evening, Maysville Police Department released a statement saying MPD, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and Kentucky State Police were actively assisting Ohio authorities in locating the suspect.

As of 8:56 p.m. on Thursday evening, a suspect has been apprehended in Ohio by the Ohio State Police.

More information will be released as it is made available.