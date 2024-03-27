A Major League Baseball star was once a resident of Mason County.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Frank O’Donnell Hurst was born on Aug. 12, 1905, in Maysville as the youngest of four children. His parents were Nannie Porter and Elmer Hurst, who lived on Front Street.

“After his parents divorced, he moved with his mother to Cincinnati, and he became a great athlete,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, in 1923, Hurst enrolled as a student at the Ohio State University, where he played freshman football and baseball. In Spring 1924, he dropped out of college to pursue a career in professional baseball.

During his first summer, he was an outfielder for the Paris Bourbons. He also led the Class D Blue Grass League with a .382 batting average and 20 home runs. He was also leading in doubles and tying for the lead in triples.

“He moved up quick in the Phillies system and he made his big-league debut at Redland Field in Cincinnati on May 12, 1928. He hit 31 home runs in 1929, twice scored 100 or more runs in a season, and twice had 125 or more RBIs,” Bailey said.

In 1932, he led the national league in RBIs with 143 runs. In his first five seasons, he hit over .300 four times.

He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 1934. At the age of 29, he made his final MLB appearance on Sept. 20,1934.

“Check out his stats for his time in the show,” Bailey said. “He finished in the National League’s top ten four times in runs batted in, four times in bases on balls, and three times in home runs. Among leading first basemen whose major-league careers ended at the age of 30 or younger, Hurst has the highest batting average and the most runs batted in.”

He moved to Los Angeles, Calif. and passed away in 1952 at the age of 47.