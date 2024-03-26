Students, staff thrilled

Lauren Kate Hendrix and Ramsey Slusher, students at Robertson County School, go down side-by-side slides in the newly installed playground equipment.

MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County School students have gotten great use out of new playground equipment largely funded by the donation of a Deming alumnus.

According to RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook, the installation of the new playground equipment was long awaited. He noted the previous equipment had been in service since its construction in 1996.

After nearly 30 years, Holbrook was “thrilled” to announce the complete installation of new and safe playground equipment. Holbrook explained how the playground was funded.

According to Holbrook, a large portion of the project was funded through the “generous” donation of Deming alumnus Nelson Hester and his wife, Polly.

There was additional assistance provided by State Sen. Steve West and State Rep. William Lawrence, Holbrook added.

“The old playground, which was originally installed at Deming school in 1996 and later moved to the RCS campus in 2013, has now been replaced by a beautiful new playground that our students will surely enjoy for years to come,” Holbrook remarked.

He continued to express his excitement for Robertson County School students and the installation.

According to Holbrook, the new playground officially opened to students on March 19. He said the staff looks forward to seeing students benefit from the “wonderful” addition to the school campus.

“My heart was so full seeing the smiles and laughter this morning when we got to sneak out for our first playground adventures. I have waited over 20 years for this day,” remarked Grace Massey, a first-grade teacher at RCS.

Holbrook noted his appreciation for the Hesters, West, and Lawrence for their efforts in providing the “best educational experience” for students at Robertson County School.

Since first stepping into his role as the superintendent, Holbrook has wanted to replace the playground equipment from Deming School, he said. The complete installation fulfilled one of his highest hopes as superintendent.

Among the new equipment, students at RCS will be able to enjoy five slides, eight swings, a rock wall, climbers, a spinner, and other equipment. According to Holbrook, the previous playground equipment only had one slide.

The swing sets are likely to be a “big hit,” he added.