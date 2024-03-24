FLEMINGSBURG — Erica Martin Earlywin has been indicted by a Fleming County grand jury for alleged theft from the Fleming County school district.

Earlywine, the former President of the Flemingsburg Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2023.

Charges alleged there was a misappropriation of PTO funds called into the Kentucky State Police by the Fleming County Board of Education.

According to Kentucky State Police Sgt. Eugene Robinson, it was found during the investigation that documents had allegedly been forged for an amount of money not disclosed at the time.

Earlywine’s residence was searched with a warrant and evidence of funds alleged to be misappropriated was found.

According to the arrest citation Earlywine had allegedly made cash withdrawals and debit transactions while she was President of the FES PTO.

It was alleged that Earlywine forged the name of Mary Puente, who is also a PTO member on 45 checks.

According to the indictment, counts one and two state Earlywine committed theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 but also less than $1,000,000

In count one it stated that from Sept. 1, 2020, until Sept. 30, 2022, Earlywine allegedly, “Knowingly and unlawfully took and exercised control over monies belonging to the Ewing Elementary School PTO with the intent to deprive the PTO of said monies.”

Count two stated that from Sept. 1, 2022, until Sept. 19, 2023, Earlywine allegedly knowingly and unlawfully took control of the money that belonged to the Flemingsburg Elementary School PTO and had the intent of depriving the FES PTO.

The indictment further lists nine more counts alleging tampering with physical evidence.

According to the indictment count eleven stated on Sept. 15, 2023, Earylwine allegedly encouraged Timmy Jolly to fabricate fake receipts with the intent of it being introduced into an official proceeding.

It is further alleged in count five that on or about Sept. 16, 2023, Earlywine encouraged Alicia Croppers to fabricate fake receipts with the intent of it being introduced into an official proceeding.

Later on Sept. 18, 2023, the indictment stated on count seven that Earlywine allegedly, “Encouraged and offered to pay Amberly Bryant $700.00 to fabricate fake receipts.”

On the same day, the indictment stated Earlywine allegedly encouraged Delta Flora to fabricate receipts with the intent of introducing them into a proceeding.

Count three alleges Earlywine on or about the date of Sept. 19, 2023, “Encouraged Shameka Jackson to fabricate fake receipts with the intent that said fake receipts be introduced into an official proceeding knowing them to be fabricated” the indictment stated.

On or about the same day of Sept. 19, the indictment stated in counts four, six, nine, and ten that Earlywine allegedly encouraged Kendra Blair, Lisa Carver, Lucas Holloway, and Bryant Warmouth to fabricate receipts.

It is written on the official indictment that Earlywine is, “Not to be on school property, not to be at any school events on or off campus.”