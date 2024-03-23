George Gallenstein has agreed with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure to surrender his medical license.

In January 2024, Gallenstein was indicted on one count of second-degree manslaughter along with one count of second-degree assault.

The indictment was in relation to an accident that occurred in June 2023 where one person was left dead and one person injured.

In the agreed order of surrender from the board of medical licensure, there are stipulations of fact listed as factual bases for the order.

According to the order it stated, “On or about Oct. 27, 2012, in Kenton County, Kentucky, the licensee was pulled over for speeding 51 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. The citation states that the licensee had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol; he failed a one-leg stand and walk-and-turn-around tests at the scene. Blood alcohol level tests resulted in 0.115.”

Between the dates of Jan. 1 and March 1, it is stated that Gallenstein allegedly did not report that arrest when applying for a medical license renewal.

After entering a guilty plea on or about May 16, 2013 and receiving a license suspension for 60 days the agreed order stated, “Between Jan. 1 and March 1, 2014, the licensee did not report the May 2013 guilty plea on his 2014 Application for Renewal of License to Practice Medicine in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Listed in the next stipulation of fact is the June 2023 accident that left one fatality and, according to the agreed, order the licensee had a blood alcohol level of 0.194.

After being indicted and entering a not guilty plea the agreed order stated, “The licensee does not intend to practice medicine and hereby voluntarily surrenders his license to practice medicine in the Commonwealth of Kentucky pursuant to this Agreed Order of Surrender.”

According to the agreed order there are conclusions of law that serve as legal basis’ for the order of surrender.

This includes the licensee’s KY medical license being subject to both regulation and discipline by the board of medical licensure.

“While the licensee denies engaging in any unprofessional or illegal conduct generally, and specifically denies the conduct alleged in Commonwealth v. Gallenstein, Case No. 24-CR-0002 (Mason Circuit Court), he agrees that, based upon the above stipulation of facts, a Panel could find grounds to impose sanctions against his Kentucky medical license pursuant to KRS 311.595(1), (4), (7) and (9), as illustrated by KRS 311.597(4). Accordingly, there are legal grounds for the parties to enter into this Agreed Order of Surrender,” the agreed order stated.

In the official the terms and conditions of the agreed order of surrender stated, Gallenstein surrenders his license that allows him to practice medicine in Kentucky for an indefinite period and becoming effective when the agreed order is filed.

“Following the effective date of this agreed order, the licensee shall not engage in any act which would constitute the ‘practice of medicine or osteopathy’,” the agreed order stated.

According to the order, this agreement also means the licensee should not petition and the board should not consider a petition for a license reinstatement unless three things.

One being if a minimum of two years from the point of the agreed order being filed has passed, if the licensee has fully completed a residential treatment program at a facility approved by the KPHF and re-evaluation for multidisciplinary clinical fitness for duty and lastly if the licensee has finished a re-entry clinical skill assessment.

If the licensee does want to petition for reinstatement the agreed order stated, “The licensee understands and agrees that the burden shall be upon him to satisfy the Board that he is presently of good moral character and is qualified both physically and mentally to resume the practice of medicine/osteopathy, without undue risk or danger to his patients or the public.”

The order stated, by signing, the licensee agreed that any violation to the terms or conditions of the agreement could result in an emergency order of suspensions or restriction and could result in more disciplinary action or criminal prosecution.

According to the agreed order, it was signed by Gallenstein on Feb. 21, 2024.