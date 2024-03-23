The Buffalo Trace District Health Department has been awarded national accreditation.

According to BTDHD Director Victor McKay, the certification was awarded through the Public Health Accreditation Board.

McKay said that out of 3,489 local health departments, only 322 have PHAB accreditation. Former BTDHD Allison Adams began the accreditation process.

Adams resigned from her position in 2020 and McKay, and the BTDHD staff continued her efforts.

There are 65 health departments in the state of Kentucky. The BTDHD is now the 18th nationally accredited health department in Kentucky and is the smallest in the state to achieve the accreditation.

“We are so pleased to be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said McKay. “We hope this announcement will reassure our community, partners, funders, and our elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible and are meeting the foundational public health needs of our community.”

Adams said she was excited to see the department has achieved the accreditation.

“I have always believed in the value of public health and understood the delivery of public health is not easy. I was excited to have the opportunity for our community, staff, and Board to prove BTDHD is a quality health department. PHAB Accreditation to me is like the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval. I know now the strategic direction change and the quality improvement mindset the staff and Board afforded me when I got the director job set BTDHD on the accreditation path. The people of Mason and Robertson County can be sure BTDHD is meeting the needs of their community as effectively as possible,” said Adams.

Dr. Audrey Spencer, chair of the BTDHD, said she was also excited about the certification. She also noted staff member Lisa Hamilton on her efforts throughout the process.

“I am very proud of everyone at the Buffalo Trace District Health Department for achieving accreditation status. This took a tremendous amount of work by a lot of people over a period of several years,” Spencer said. “Lisa Hamilton kept the ball rolling and never gave up on the difficult process. This shows to everyone what we, as a board, already knew: We have a very strong health department led by excellent people.”

She also paid tribute to board members as well as current and past employees.

“Many board members gave their time to meet with PHAB personnel as part of the process,” she said.

Achieving PHAB accreditation is a very big deal for Mason and Robertson County. The staff is dedicated to our mission and vision, according to McKay.

“Our staff stepped up to the challenge set forth by Allison and it has paid off,” said McKay.

Along with Adams, former Clinic Coordinator Pam Brant was instrumental in the Accreditation achievement.

“I must give credit where credit is due,” said McKay. “Pam (Brant), Lisa Hamilton and Allison Adams, were the three BTDHD staff that saw the entire process through. The BTDHD PHAB Accreditation application was submitted in February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the review process was delayed throughout the pandemic years, our Accreditation Team members Bridget Lykins, Brit Combess, Allison Alexander, and Lisa Hamilton never gave up. For that I am very proud.”

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department offers clinic services, including WIC, immunizations, disease investigations, biometric screenings, diabetes screening and counseling, nutrition counseling, STD testing, HIV/Aids testing, and TB testing and treatment.

Other services provided include environmental, health education, HANDS (Health Access Nurturing Development Services), HARM Reduction, and emergency preparedness.