GEORGETOWN, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a juvenile was struck by an off-road motor vehicle in Georgetown, Ohio.

According to an official report from Officer Peters with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Wednesday, March 20 around 6:45 p.m.

Peters stated the accident occurred on private property and it was reported that one victim was struck and injured by an off-road motor vehicle.

“Upon arrival, it was indicated by bystanders in the area that the accident scene was behind the residence. As we approached the area, the crash location was found to be a large pasture,” Peters stated.

Georgetown Fire and EMS responded to the scene of the accident and provided medical assistance to the victim.

According to Peters, the victim was conscious and communicated with the EMS personnel while being accompanied by their mother. Peters got a statement and found the victim was riding the UTV and then proceeded to exit the vehicle, according to reports.

According to Peters’ statement, the victim was not sure of the direction the UTV would turn misjudging it, and walked into the UTV path while it was moving.

The victim was transported by air care to Children’s Hospital with a possible broken left arm and femur and a large laceration on the left leg, according to Peters.

According to Peter’s report, the driver of the UTV allegedly pretended to drive away and leave the victim as a joke.

When the driver came back to get the victim, it was alleged the victim had moved towards the right side and then turned to the left at the last second, according to Peters.

Once the victim was struck by the UTV, Peters stated the victim was knocked around 10 to 20 feet in front of the UTV and then ran over by it.

It was stated to Peters the driver estimated they were traveling at around 20 miles per hour.

The mother of the victim was called immediately, according to the statement given to Peters.