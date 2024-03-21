The Maysville Rotary Club welcomed members John Hutchings, Kavin Cartmell, and Alexander Stewart to the podium to speak about the recent President Elect Training Seminar that took place in Chattanooga, Tenn.

According to Hutchings, the program is designed to provide essential and current information to incoming club presidents who will be serving in the Rotary year 2024-2025 to prepare them to have an effective and successful year.

Motivational speakers and past presidents attend as guests and give president-elects some welcome advice and tips for their Rotary clubs.

Six districts come together from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama and meet in Chattanooga which is central to all Rotary districts.

Stewart served two previous terms as club president and was able to serve at the training session in a committee made up of Rotary district governors, such as himself.

Each state has four district governors, past or present, as representatives on this committee.

The committee gets together to discuss different training techniques and programs and figure out what has worked in the past and what can be done to make progress in the future.

One such product of these meetings was the invention of the smart card. The smart card is a laminated card that was created by using the input of others.

“This smart card will allow Kavin and all of her classmates from this Mid-south PETS area to have something in front of them as a reminder on how do you make the club experience the best that it can be? And how do you stay focused on rotary themes and action plans without having to go to a hyperlink and look it up?” he said.

Almost 400 presidents-elect received a smart card to use for their 2024-2025 presidencies.

Stewart also produced his booklet titled The Magic of Rotary. The book was given to Cartmell and the rest of her classmates to help them keep track of where they are in their year and keep a running record of what they did during their year.

“You’re going to want to look back easily and say what did we do? What were our accomplishments?” stated Stewart regarding his book.

“Any good organization has goals and objectives, I put down the four that I want for this district,” said Stewart.

— Grow membership by 10 percent.

— Participation level of $100 per Rotarian to the Rotary Foundation, every Rotarian, every year.

— Give $30 per Rotarian to PolioPlus.

— Get our face out in front of the public.

The book also contains a calendar that can be filled which also includes important Rotary events such as Rotary International’s anniversary in February and World Polio Day.

Cartmell was the last to step up to the podium to speak about her personal experience at the PETS convention.

Participants experienced two days of indoctrination and networking.

Thursday members got to go to the Coker Museum and enjoy the company of other Rotarians and share fundraising ideas and such.

Cartmell mentioned each club has a different “flavor,” and that she found herself very proud to come back to the Maysville Rotary Club which has a great mixture of folks.

Cartmell stated some clubs loved getting their hands dirty and working for the community, other clubs were always ready to write checks and yet another club was very particular about who they allowed in their club and joked that the youngest member was 85 years old.

Each club has its unique spin on Rotary which shows through each community.

Cartmell concluded by saying, “Hopefully starting in July we’ll have many opportunities to create our own Rotary magic here in Maysville and to not only help our own community but to think about internationally as well, how we can contribute.”