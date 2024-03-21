MANCHESTER, Ohio — An incident that led to the death of a pedestrian is under investigation by Ohio State Patrol in Georgetown, Ohio.

On Thursday, March 21 at 12:55 a.m. a pedestrian was hit on Cemetery Avenue near US 52 which is in the Village of Manchester in Adams County, according to OSP.

A preliminary investigation concluded that a 1997 Ford Ranger was traveling Southbound on Cemetery Avenue at the time, according to OSP.

The vehicle was being operated by Pete S. Ridgon, 31, and had a passenger, 31-year-old Damian R. Creamer, both of Manchester, Ohio.

As the pair were traveling, the vehicle allegedly veered off the right side of the road where they struck a parked 2005 Pontiac G6. The parked vehicle was subsequently pushed where it struck Jesse M. Lainhart, 44, of Aberdeen, Ohio, according to OSP.

At the time, she was unloading items from her vehicle at the time of the accident, OSP said.

Lainhart was immediately transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center by Manchester EMS for life-threatening injuries. She was later transported by Maysville EMS to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, OSP said.

While at UC Medical Center, Lainhart succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Creamer sustained minor injuries and Rigdon was uninjured, according to OSP. While the crash is still under investigation, it is suspected that drugs and/or alcohol may be a factor in this case, OSP said.

Lieutenant Charles Jordan of the Georgetown Post says witnesses are still being interviewed and charges are yet to be determined. He shared some brief comments regarding the situation.

“Don’t drink and drive. If you’re gonna drink, have a sober driver,” stated Jordan.