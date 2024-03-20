A once well-known Hollywood Socialite was from Mason County.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Janet Thomas was born in Dover on Sept. 14, 1919.

After high school, she graduated from Centre College and then headed to New York City.

“The Dover native with her stylish blonde looks and sparkling personality she became one of New York’s in demand models for several years. She then decided to move to Hollywood to pursue an acting career and quickly signed a contract with Paramount Studios,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, Thomas appeared in movies such as California and Variety Girls. She was on Hedda Hopper’s gossip column and was referred to as “Hollywood’s most beautiful blonde”.

It was in 1963 that she married Fred de Cordova, who had been one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors.

“For the next 38 years, the de Cordovas were among the most popular couples in the entertainment community. Her husband Fred de Cordova was well known and connected in the Hollywood circles,” Bailey said.

Cordova was director of “Bedtime for Bonzo” which was one of Ronald Reagan’s famous movies, according to Bailey. He also produced “The Jack Benny Program” and “The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show”. However, he was best known for was being the executive producer of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in 1971. He remained as the producer until 1992.

“Janet and Fred de Cordova were known all over Tinsel town as they were one of the power couples in Hollywood. They resided in Trousdale Estates in Beverly Hills,” Bailey said. “And they called their home, Carla Ridge. The parties and events that they hosted for decades were the “in parties” to be invited to as the A list included the Gary Coopers, the Jack Bennys, the Frank Sinatras, the Dean Martins, the Jimmy Stewarts, the Gregory Pecks. The Dover native was known as the ‘Duchess of Trousdale’.”

Bailey said Cordova passed away at the of 90 in Beverly Hills. Thomas then sold Carla Ridge and moved to San Luis Potosi, Mexico. This was the hometown of Thomas’ housekeeper, Gracie. Gracie took care of Thomas until Thomas’ death in 2009.

Thomas was cremated in San Luis Potosi and her remains taken to Los Angeles.

She was interred next to Cordova in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City.

A memorial service was later held for Thomas.