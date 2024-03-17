The search is underway for an environmental firm to lead the cleanup activities at Hayswood Hospital.

Frontier Housing representatives said they are looking for a qualified environmental specialist who will provide services and oversight of the Browning Cleanup Grant for the former hospital building.

According to Frontier Housing Communications Manager Stephanie Ockerman, Frontier has completed the technical submission phase to access the Brownfield Cleanup Grant.

The grant was for almost $2 million and was awarded by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

“The grant will be used to remediate hazardous substance contamination of the Hayswood Hospital property in downtown Maysville,” Ockerman said.

Proposals for an environmental specialist will be accepted until March 28, 2024.

After the deadline, Frontier will have 60 days to review and select a qualified firm.

“That firm will provide services such as finalizing various plans, determining detailed cost estimates to keep the project within budget, creating bidding specifications and documents for abatement/remediation, and other such professional services needed to move the project towards abatement/remediation,” Ockerman said.

For more information about the project visit https://btadd.com/hayswood-brownfield/ or https://frontierky.org/hayswood-hospital/

Frontier Housing Inc. has been working with city, county, and state officials, along with staff from Buffalo Trace Area Development District, to leverage federal money that would assist in revitalizing the former Hayswood Hospital property.

Hayswood Hospital, located on West Fourth Street in downtown Maysville, was built in the 1920s and renovated several times. After the opening of Meadowview Regional Medical Center in 1983, the former Hayswood property went through three different owners, with little to zero improvements, causing the property to essentially become abandoned.

Frontier Housing is based in Morehead and serves 16 counties including Mason County. It serves communities in many ways including new home construction, mortgage lending, home ownership and credit counseling, home repair and rehabilitation, and homes and apartments for rent.

The organization is working closely with city and county officials to have positive impacts in Maysville and Mason County. This collaboration will allow Hayswood Hospital to once again be a community asset for Maysville and Mason County residents.

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill said she was pleased with the efforts of Frontier Housing.

“The City of Maysville is extremely pleased with the effort, dedication and perseverance exhibited by Frontier Housing, their board and staff as well as the Buffalo Trace Area Development District, especially Kirstie Dodge in securing a Brownfield Grant and working through the arduous, detailed and numerous steps necessary to execute the grant,” she said. “This project is a win/win in that it not only cleans up a blighted property but brings a much needed housing opportunity for our community and strengthens our downtown core. The Hayswood Project is a perfect example of productive change and positive outcomes when partnerships between public, private, and non-profits occur.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill expressed similar sentiments.

“As we proceed forward with Frontier Housing’s Hayswood Project, citizens will have numerous opportunities to remain informed. Our local team of Frontier, City, County and BTADD representatives have already started informative webpages to ensure the public tracks the progress of the project. Additionally, we’ll have public information meetings to ensure the community’s looped in. While we had the announcement a few months ago, the selection of the Environmental Engineer will truly kick the project off,” McNeill stated. “Frontier’s Hayswood Project is one of several community projects that will have a tremendous impact on our community and we feel it’s important to ensure community involvement. These investments together make me tremendously excited for our future here in Maysville and Mason County Kentucky and highlight our positive momentum moving forward.”