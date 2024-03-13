A local man was president of one of the nation’s top universities.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, John J. Collins was born in Mason County on Nov. 15, 1856 to John Joseph Collins and Mary Hannah Glenn.

Collins left his home to enter Mount Saint Mary’s in Cincinnati as a novitiate for priesthood. He was ordained as a priest on Aug. 29, 1891. He professed vows in the Society of Jesus on Feb. 2, 1895.

“After his ordination, he taught at Holy Cross College and then he became Minister of St. Francis Xavier’s in New York City. In the year 1904, he was appointed President of St. Johns College in New York City. After taking the leadership role, he announced that the college will become a university. It was subsequently named Fordham University,” Bailey said.

Bailey said Collins established the college of law and the football program at Fordham.

“After the football program was started on campus, one of the first players turned out to have a [lasting] impact on the game of football and his name was Vince Lombardi,” Bailey said.

After leaving Fordham in 1907, Collins was appointed as the Titular Bishop of Antiphellus and Vicar Apostolic of Jamaica by Pope Pius X. He was also consecrated as a bishop by Archbishop John Farley of New York.

“While he was serving in Jamaica, a devastating earthquake occurred, but through Bishop Collin’s efforts the Holy Trinity Cathedral was rebuilt,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, Collins returned to New York City and devoted his life to Fordham University. There is a building on campus named after him.

Collins passed away in 1934.