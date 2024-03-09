ABERDEEN, Ohio — In an effort to reduce semi traffic on the Simon Kenton Bridge, Aberdeen Police Department continues to enforce weight limits.

Aberdeen Police Chief David Benjamin stated the weight limit is now 30,000 pounds. Any semi over that limit is cited after being pulled over and weighed.

“We were concerned that the bridge would get closed down and that would hurt the village of Aberdeen’s citizens as well as Maysville, obviously between the businesses and people going back and forth across that bridge uh we were very concerned and of course, on top of that, obviously concerned mostly for the safety of others and there would be a possibility that the bridge would collapse or anything of that nature,” Benjamin stated.

Every option that was available to help enforce the 30,000 pound weight limit was looked into and after a few meetings held with the Kentucky Transportation Department, he said.

The next option was reaching out to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to Benjamin.

“They have a commercial vehicle enforcement and we asked them to come down and just give them some training, train us on what we’re looking for some of the things we can look for when it comes to commercial semis, what are we looking for to show how much weight they hold,” Benjamin stated.

This training with the OSHP lasted around four months, according to Benjamin. Once the police department felt it was trained well enough to start enforcing those measures, they began doing so.

Certified scales were implemented through the Wells Group in the village to monitor certified weight, he said.

“Every time that we see a semi coming over the bridge we examine what materials the trailer made out of, how big is the cab, is it an 18 wheeler we look at some of those different factors to find out if this is going to be one that’s going to be in excess of 30,000 pounds and then we initiate our traffic stop,” Benjamin said.

When initiating a traffic stop, if the semi is over the 30,000 pounds, a citation is given based on how many pounds over the semi is. APD have given a citation as high as $1,900, according to Benjamin.

There have also been semis near the weight of 80,000, according to Benjamin. Some have sat at more than double the limit that is allowed on the Simon Kenton Bridge.

“We legally have to initiate our traffic stop before we enter onto the bridge so once that’s been initiated even though they try to continue on we are legally allowed to go ahead and complete our stop,” Benjamin stated.

In instances where a semi crosses the bridge and there is not an available Aberdeen Police officer to initiate a traffic stop a call can be made to the Maysville Police Department to let them know the semi is crossing the bridge according to Benjamin.

On an average there is around 12 to 15 semi traffic stops made, according to Benjamin. The minimum fine starts out at $250 with a maximum at around $2,200. The fine increases in increments based on how many pounds over 30,000 is calculated.

“99.9 percent of the time we stop a truck, it’s overweight,” Benjamin explained.

For the future and types of avenues that can be added to this issue, Benjamin said new signage with lights on them to alert drivers before getting to the bridge around two blocks before.

“We are actually citing these drivers and the company is not paying any of the fine on the majority of the citations so I would like to see maybe some way that we could contact the company directly and maybe issue them a warning on the first time and say hey listen your company has now been warned if we fine your company on the bridge again then we’re going to issue you a citation as well for not informing your drivers,” Benjamin stated.

Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer stated on the Maysville side of the Simon Kenton Bridge the police department does not have the availability to weigh semis and the Vehicle Enforcement will visit the city once in a while and weigh semis with portable scales.