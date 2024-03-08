FLEMINGSBURG — Bids for the new Fleming County Elementary School were recently presented at a bid conference in Flemingsburg.

At the bid conference, people who wanted to learn more about the bid process and types of bid packages filled the room.

Superintendent Brian Creasman said, “This is a very important project for Fleming County Schools we’re consolidating three elementary schools into one.”

Bid packages that will be available include site, asphalt paving, concrete, general trades, masonry, metals, roofing, aluminum storefront, glass and glazing, finishes, gypsum assemblies and paint, flooring, kitchen equipment, fire protection, plumbing, and HVAC bids to Ameresco and electric, according to a pre-bid meeting agenda.

Any bids made should be sent to the FCBOE by the bid date of March 26 and any bids that do not arrive on time before the cut off will not be accepted according to Vice President of Packs Inc. Bob Barton.

Vice President David Rhodes of The Walker Company stated, “Bid packages are listed but if you want a combo any of the bid packages from bid pack 010 to 095 it’s wide open.”

Rhodes further explained that once bid packages are received, they are good for 60 days and that any bid will have to have a five percent bid bond or a cashier’s check.

He explained the rules those who want to place a bid have to follow including a schedule for contract dates.

According to the conference agenda, the bid opening is March 26 at 2 p.m.

Contracts for the project will be executed on April 12, construction will start on April 15 and a final completion of the project is expected to be around May 15, 2026.

Codes of conduct that Barton explained were very important included safety and cleanliness of the construct sit when companies are working.

“One particular thing that seems to get everybody a clean job is a safe job we want you to understand everybody’s responsible for cleaning um we try our best to maintain that with strict adherence,” Barton stated.

A question that was raised by a conference attendee was if Packs and Walker or W Principles would be bidding on any of the packages.

Rhodes stated, “Packs and Walker will not be bidding, Packs will not be bidding I don’t know about W Principles don’t know about the Walker company because they are not apart of the Packs Walker.”

It was further stated by Rhodes that he thought both are on the bidders list but didn’t know whether they were going to bid.

“I can assure you that it has been vetted by the Kentucky Supreme Court and it’s acceptable to do it so I trust their judgement,” Barton stated.

The new FC Elementary School will be located off of Elizaville Avenue in the city of Flemingsburg at the address of 315 Elizaville Avenue.