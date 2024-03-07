After being named Best Southern Small Town in the nation in 2022, Maysville has once again been nominated on a Top 10 list by USA Today.

According to Maysville/Mason County Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey, Maysville was nominated by a team of “local travel experts” who could be considered experts in their fields.

Bailey noted the nominators are “well-traveled and well-educated” in addition to being “discriminating” in their tastes. Maysville was one of two Kentucky towns that made the Top 10 list for 2024, USA Today’s website said.

Ashland was also nominated for Best Small Town in the South.

Several community leaders went on to share some remarks regarding Maysville’s back-to-back nomination for similar titles.

“Steeped in culture, commerce and the arts, Maysville, Kentucky is a true small town that lives big,” Bailey said. “It is no surprise to citizens and our visitors that Maysville has made the list yet again. Maysville is the perfect getaway for families, couples and friends interested in history, charm and entertainment.”

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill also shared some remarks.

“It is an honor for Maysville to be nominated again by USA Today as the Best Small Town in the South,” Cotterill said. “Our continued commitment to moving Maysville forward with both private and public efforts in development, culture, arts, historic preservation, recreation and strategic planning can be seen and felt by citizens and visitors alike.”

She continued, “We truly appreciate the hard work and dedication of our citizens, community partners, state and federal officials, board and commission members and city staff. It is truly our people that make Maysville the Best Small Town!”

According to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, he is “incredibly proud” of the City of Maysville and those involved in the “positive momentum” being built in the county.

He noted “designations” such as being nominated for the Best Small Town in the South highlight the dedication of both city staff and residents. McNeill went on to share brief remarks regarding the positive benefit of Maysville’s nomination.

“We’re elated for Maysville’s second consecutive nomination as the Best Small Town in the South. While many of our citizens recognize the unapparelled quality of life we have here, it’s important to understand the impact these awards have,” McNeill said. He noted the efforts of city leaders and community members.

McNeill continued, ”Awards such as Best Small Town in the South, especially from national outlets such as USA Today, provide an incredible boost to our area in terms of tourism, economic development, and name recognition. Those benefits alone underscore the importance of citizens voting.”

In addition to the tourism department, mayor, and judge-executive, other representatives in Maysville shared brief remarks regarding Maysville’s nomination.

Main Street Director Caroline Reece said, “As they say, it’s always an honor to be nominated. But to be nominated twice – and right after our win last year – is a real thrill. Our local businesses and attractions saw a definite increase in out-of-town visitors last year, and I believe that is a direct response from this USA Today honor.”

She stressed the importance of community involvement for moments like these.

“We won in 2023 because of the passion of the people who’ve lived in and loved this town. I thank everyone for that and hope their zeal continues so they vote and bring home the recognition again,” Reece concluded.

City Manager Matt Wallingford also shared remarks.

“It’s no secret that Maysville is not only the Best Small Town in the south, but the entire country,” Wallingford said. “Our combination of history, charm, natural beauty, cultural amenities, and strong community spirit contribute to making Maysville a great place to live, work, and play.”

He concluded, “We are honored to be nominated, and there is no doubt in my mind that we will win, again.”

Bailey went on to explain how community members can vote for Maysville to be ranked number one on the Best Small Town in the South list by USA Today.

According to Bailey, the public is allowed to vote for one nominee on the list each day until voting closes. She noted the competition “runs” for four weeks. Voting ends of April 1.

To vote for Maysville as USA Today’s 2024 Best Small Town in the South, please go to https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-small-town-in-the-south-2024/maysville-kentucky/.