Mason County will soon be the largest hub for commercial Chestnut Tree farming.

For miles along Kentucky 11, from Mason to Fleming County, travelers can see rows of white tubes sticking out of the ground.

All of these tubes are Chestnut Trees.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Chestnut Trees have been almost extinct since the 1800s due to an ink disease, that killed most of the trees in the southern portion. In the 20th century, a chestnut blight traveled through the country and wiped out the remainder of the trees.

Keavin Hill, who owns and farms land in Mason and Fleming Counties, is among those working to bring the Chestnut Trees back. He has teamed up with Agroforestry, which is funding the project and marketing the Chestnuts.

There is a large market for Chestnuts, which was why he chose to take part in the operation after being contacted by Cargill two years ago, according to Hill.

“A lot of people worry the white stakes are solar related, but they’re not. It’s just another field with agriculture in it,” Hill said. “Maysville is going to be known as the largest major cash crop of Chestnuts.”

Hill said this is a big deal for the area because the country currently imports Chestnuts.

“The country imports Chestnuts from other countries. We bring in about 30,000 acres of Chestnuts each year. By having our own commercial crop here, we can ensure that our domestically grown Chestnuts are fresh. The quality will be much better because they’re not being imported.”

Hill said the land along Kentucky 11 was chosen because this area has always land that was good for producing Chestnut Trees

“Before the blight in the 1800s, Chestnut trees were indigenous to this area of Kentucky,” he said. “The ground is very suitable for it.”

Currently, there are about 200,000 trees planted on roughly 2,500 acres of land. The land is all land that Hill has planted on in the past that he either owns or has leased.

Hill said that will eventually expand to 4,000 acres over the next few years.

Once the trees have matured, the Chestnuts will be sold for consumption, according to Hill.

“They’re sold for consumption. Chestnuts are high in protein, they have carbohydrates and they’re gluten-free. There’s a market for them,” he said.

Hill said he started planting the trees in the Spring of 2022 on Clarks Run Road. Those trees have already started to produce Chestnuts. However, the commercial grade is about five to six years away.

“By year seven, we should be harvesting nuts. Eventually, we’ll have such a large amount of Chestnuts that we’ll probably need a processing plant,” he said. “How the Chestnuts will be used will determine the type of plant needed.”

According to Hill, he first found his way to Maysville several years ago because he was looking for a new place to farm.

“We live in Columbus, Ohio,” he said. “We were looking for some land south of us and landed in Maysville. We’ve been farming about 3,000 acres of land there for 12 years.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said the Chestnut Trees operation will be great for the area.

“Given recent plantings and thanks in no small part to Keavin, I believe it’s safe to say Mason County and Northeast Kentucky have grown into the Chestnut epicenter of the US with the largest commercial chestnut operation in the US. In addition to the national spotlight, chestnuts are providing another option for diversification for Mason County landowners who are no strangers to agtech and agroforestry innovation,” he said.

McNeill went on to say that he wants everyone to remember that the stakes in the ground now will eventually blossom into rows of beautiful trees.

“While citizens see rows of white tubes now, in three or four years, we’ll have orchards of chestnut trees, a positive addition to our landscape. It’s important to understand that while these are growing, farmers can still use the acreage for hay as well. Once they’ve matured, grazing livestock can be introduced, further diversifying the land and providing additional options for landowners,” he said.

He also added that he is excited for the operation.

“In terms of a larger picture, at some point the local market could attract production facilities, transportation improvements, agritourism and other opportunities for our area. We welcome the investment from Keavin, Hill Farms, Propagate and Cargill and we are excited for the future of chestnut farming in Mason County,” McNeill said.