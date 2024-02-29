AUGUSTA — With a name chosen and phase one complete, the Augusta ball field project is drawing closer to its final stages.

According to Co-Head Baseball Coach Craig Miller, several aspects of the project completed in phase one. He noted the events leading up to the field being finished.

After the final contract with Motz Group in Cincinnati was signed by the Augusta Independent Educational Foundation in October 2023, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to announce the start of the project’s construction process.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in November, according to Miller. In the week following the ceremony, Motz Group began working on the field.

Miller explained this portion of the project took about three weeks to complete. He noted it included excavation, drainage, and the field base. He added that a local group, Asbury Sports Turf, was also involved in this phase of the project.

Turf for the ball field was delivered in late January and was installed shortly after. According to Miller, turf was installed by Motz Group in the middle of February. This marked the end of phase one, he said.

Since phase one completion, some baseball practices have been held on the new field, Miller added. His original hope was to have the entire project complete before the start of the season.

Following phase one’s completion, phase two of the Augusta ball field project will begin soon.

According to Miller, phase two includes the installation of dugouts, fan shaded and seating areas, a scoreboard, and an indoor athletics training facility.

The indoor training facility may be the first in the region, he said. It is currently being referenced as the Augusta Athletics Indoor Training Facility, he explained.

Miller added that portable pitching mounds need to be ordered for the baseball team’s usage. According to Miller, they are unable to install raised mounds on the field due to the field being shared with softball players.

He said softball teams will not be able to use the field if there are raised mounds. Miller went on to discuss details regarding each item to be installed in later phases of the ball field project.

According to Miller, the indoor training facility will likely be a 30 feet by 80 feet pole bar structure. Inside, there will be pitching lanes, batting cages, indoor track, turf flooring, and equipment and maintenance items.

He noted the facility will be used by other sports teams in addition to baseball and softball. Miller continued to discuss other items in the project.

Miller said the portable pitching mounds will be a six piece composition. According to Miller, there will also be home and visitors dugouts and two to three fan shaded areas.

He went on to discuss financial aspects of these installments.

Currently, there are five levels of premier sponsorship remaining. Miller noted the hope to get sponsors for each installment of the coming phases.

According to Miller, the indoor training facility is expected to cost between $20 to $25,000. The dugouts will likely cost $10 to $15,000 each, he added.

Sponsors can also choose to sponsor the renovation of a concessions building for $10,000, shaded areas for $5 to $10,000 each, and bullpens for $5,000 each.

Miller noted the prices for shaded areas and bullpens are “times two.” He went on to discuss future events for the Augusta ball field project. According to Miller, there is an opening day ceremony set for Tuesday, April 16.

He said there is not a set time or schedule for the event as of right now.

According to Miller, the Cincinnati Reds Community Fund will also be hosting a Community Day of Action on opening day. He explained this will be a chance for volunteers to help at the field for three to four hours.

Miller noted there would likely be about 20-30 volunteers from the organizations involved in addition to mascots and community leaders and sponsors.

The details of the event should be finalized in the coming weeks. Miller shared some remarks regarding the Augusta ball field project’s progress.

“Everything that we’ve been able to do thus far at the field is phenomenal,” Miller said. “I hope the public realizes that we’ve got a half million dollar investment down there for our youth.”

Miller noted the importance of maintenance on the field over time to keep it in good shape. He briefly discussed the naming rights of the Augusta ball field.

According to Miller, a previous resolution by the City of Augusta was amended to change the name of the Augusta ball field. He said the official name had been chosen by the Augusta Distillery, a premier sponsor that obtained naming rights of the field through a $50,000 donation.

The name of the new Augusta ball field is The Augusta Distillery Field at St. Elizabeth Ball Park. Miller remarked on the project once more.

“Very exciting times for Augusta, Bracken County, and our region with this endeavor that everybody’s been a part of,” Miller said.

According to Miller, the construction portion of the ball field project will likely continue through the summer or fall of this year. He hopes for the field to be finished by the start of the 2025 baseball season.

Miller said donations and contributions toward the project are still being accepted.

To donate to the Augusta ball field project, please go to www.augusta.kyschools.us/ballfield. Those interested in contributing can also contact Miller at 859-333-0462 or [email protected].