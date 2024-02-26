WEST UNION, Ohio — The international student exchange program is seeking host families for the 2024-2025 school year.

The ASSE, American Scandinavian Student Exchange, originated in 1938 as a program where Swedish students could come to study in America and has slowly evolved into a huge organization that covers 69 different countries. The organization now has 39 partner offices in 31 countries.

Students who participate in the program are between the ages of 15-18 and are screened very carefully before being allowed to enter the US. They are all required to speak English, have health insurance and have their own spending money.

Holly Hawk, State of Ohio Coordinator of the ASSE International Student Exchange Program, explains that in order for a student to be considered for this program, they get input from representatives living in their respective country and talk to their school administrators and teachers.

Students are also asked to take the ELTIS language test to determine how well they know the English language and how long they have studied it. Students are asked to demonstrate their character and overall behavior.

Some students are also required to prove that their families can afford to provide for them while they are in the states. There are a few scholarship programs available but they are very difficult to obtain.

There are three main scholarships available for potential exchange students. The most sought after scholarship is the FLEX scholarship which stands for Future Leaders of Exchange.

This scholarship is available for students who can prove that they have a great character, know how to adapt and are physically capable of being able to travel. They are also required to write essays and attend panel interviews. Students begin prepping for the program a year before their prospective exchange.

Over 30 thousands students apply yearly for the FLEX scholarship. Only 200 kids are awarded the elusive honor.

The second large scholarship available is called the YES scholarship. This scholarship was developed after 9/11 to combat stereotypes about Muslim countries. Around 30 students are selected for this scholarship every year.

The last large scholarship available is the CBYZ scholarship which stands for Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange. This scholarship is exclusively for German students. The country picks the students and are made to participate in 50 hours minimum of community service, they have to give presentations of their countries to the students in the US, and interview someone who was once an immigrant but is now a US citizen.

They are required to instigate a community project of their choosing and they must job shadow someone in a government position.

There are a few qualifications that host families have to meet in order to be considered to host a student. The head of the household must be at least 25 years of age to foster a parent-like relationship with the student rather than a buddy relationship. The bare minimum household income per year is $25,000.

If you are receiving Government assistance, you are not eligible to be a host parent. The only exception to this rule is if a special needs child who receives assistance resides in the home.

Exchange students are to have their own bed to sleep in but may share a bedroom with a student of the same sex as long as they are no more than 4 years apart in age.

The general rule of thumb is that the exchange student in your home should be treated just like your biological children. If your child does chores, your exchange student does chores. If you take your child for ice cream, your exchange student goes out for ice cream.

Host families are asked to make sure to always have food on hand for the exchange student and make sure they have access to hygiene products.

Host families do not get paid to host but they are not out any money either as the students have their own spending money. There are, however, tax deductions available for families who host.

Families are permitted to pick the student that they like so as to make sure a good fit is made. It is encouraged that host families choose a student who has common interests with family members as to make for a smooth transition.

Students that come to the US through the ASSE program all have J1 visas which means students will be eligible to participate in sports while they are here in the US.

The students are expected to spend the whole year in the US unless they experience the death of a parent or siblings. In such cases the student may return home to grieve but is expected to return.

When students complete the program they are basically given the opportunity to go to any college they like. They are offered opportunities that many only dream of. This program is extremely important to students who are involved as it gives them a fast track to success.

Hawk states that when she receives word from families who are interested she usually answers a handful of questions and assigns the family to a local representative of their area.

Hawk explains that these students experience quite the culture shock when they enter the country. She explains there is nothing to do for entertainment in these countries. They have no trampoline parks or axe throwing.

“They might have one Starbucks in their whole country. When they see one on every street corner they don’t know what to do with themselves,” joked Hawk.

There are between 1100-1200 students who come the US with this program every year with approximately 80-100 coming to Ohio.

Hawk, who has been a host herself for many years, explains that if students are not a good fit for families once they are in the states, they can be placed with another host family. Hawk said she knows that sometimes personalities just don’t mesh and that’s okay, it happens sometimes.

“We want everyone happy,” remarked Hawk.

For anyone looking for additional information, the ASSE website is www.host.asse.com.