TOLLESBORO — Two young men lost their lives on Tuesday, Feb. 20 as a result of an automobile accident.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. just west of Heron Hill near Shaw Hollow Road along the Kentucky 9 Highway.

According to reports, Paul Sprouse, 20, of Vanceburg reportedly crossed the center line in a 2017 Kia Sportage. Sprouse struck a 2013 Ford Edge which was being driven by Lillie Clark of Garrison.

The Kia Sportage continued on until it crashed into an eastbound 2015 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle was being operated by 25 year old Logan Cooper of Vanceburg.

Air Evac helicopters were dispatched to the scene before Sprouse and Cooper were pronounced dead by The County Coroner, Tony Gaydos.

The passengers traveling in the Ford Edge operated by Clark were reportedly not seriously injured.

While the scene was being investigated the roadway was closed and remained that way until late night/early morning.

In an attempt to get around the scene, a large vehicle got stuck which caused an additional hold up.

The incident is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police. Assisting the investigation are Lewis County Sheriff’s office, Tollesboro Fire and Rescue, Portsmouth Ambulance, Lewis County Emergency management and Coroner’s office.