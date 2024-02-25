VANCEBURG — Warrior Ridge non-profit organization have made themselves available for Veterans who might benefit from bonding with other Veterans who have walked in a similar pair of shoes.

Warrior Ridge does a lot for area Veterans which is why a new sponsorship program has been created called The Warrior 50. The Warrior 50 is a group of 50 sponsors that can pledge $300 annually in order for Warrior Ridge to support as many Veterans as possible.

Those who pledge to be apart of the Warrior 50 will receive special recognition on the Warrior Ridge website and on all their social platforms in addition to the gift of a Warrior Ridge t-shirt, a certificate of appreciation and a framed photo of the team sponsored.

“This is your chance to truly make a difference and support a team on their retreat,” said representatives from Warrior Ridge.

The money collected from the 50 teams will cover the cost of a Reconnection Retreat.

Warrior Ridge knows that Veterans need each other so they work to create ample opportunities to make that happen.

Experiencing combat is a life altering experience. Veteran suicide is extremely high. Anxiety, depression and PTSD can all be catalysts that lead to suicidal ideations. Kentucky loses approximately 118 Veterans per year due to suicide.

Once a month in Lewis County at VFW Post 5438, Warrior Ridge hosts an Outpost meeting. The meeting is an opportunity for Veterans and community members to come together and help foster the prevention and awareness of Veteran Suicide.

The non-profit organization also posts a Warrior Wednesday Veteran to their socials every week. The Warrior of the week is nominated by family and friends. This is an opportunity to single out brave men and women who have fought for our country. Nominations can be made via warriorridge.org/warrior-of-the-week/.

Of course, the most well known activity Warrior Ridge is known for is their Reconnection Retreats. The team bond is a special one that can only be understood with other Veterans. The Reconnection Retreats reunite Veterans with their teams as a reminder to members that even though there are hard days, there is strength in numbers. Reuniting teams is a powerful tool in combating Veteran suicide.

For more information, visit https://warriorridge.org/warrior50/.