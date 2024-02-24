Maysville Rotary Club welcomed Good 360 Director of Fulfillment Chris Fulkerson to share company statistics and information on its journey to Maysville.

Fulkerson shared insight on how the company fulfills product and the statistics behind products received.

“We want to be apart of the Maysville/Mason County area and apart of the community so being active in the chamber and being able to participate with rotary and then being able to connect with local nonprofits is very important to us as we grow and become, become citizens of the community,” Fulkerson stated.

The intent of the presentation and discussion at Rotary was to explain the positive impact Good 360 hopes to have and bring to Maysville and the community.

According to Fulkerson, Good 360 has been in operation for 40 years. As it branches itself into Maysville, Fulkerson considers it to have “bridged the gap.”

“We’ve bridged the gap between the largest corporate donors in America and getting that much needed product to local nonprofits to distribute to those who directly need it,” Fulkerson said.

The company has received four stars from Charity Navigator and was listed as number two on the Forbes top charities list for 2023, according to Fulkerson.

“Over our 40 years, we have distributed over 14 billion dollars in product that’s what’s considered fair market value with what it’s worth in the retail space, we have over 400 corporate partners and we have a network and this is the most important part of how we get the work done we have a network of over 100,000 vetted nonprofit partners,” Fulkerson stated.

Just in 2023 alone, Good 360 distributed over three billion dollars of product that was sent by corporations to be sent to places that needed it, according to Fulkerson.

Fulkerson explained the importance of the company’s sustainability and distribution of product that is sent by corporations. This keeps product from going to a landfill and allows objects, like cardboard, to be recycled and re-used.

Besides distributing product, Good 360 also handles disaster recovery. Fulkerson stated, “Not only do we work in the day to day distribution donating goods, but we also have a disaster recovery team who activates when disasters occur.”

Just recently, Fulkerson explained how the company participated in sending much needed product to Ukraine when the war broke out and also sending product when Hurricane Ian affected Southwest Florida.

Beginning discussion about the new Good 360 facility in Maysville, Fulkerson stated there will be around 175 to 200 truckloads coming into and out of the city per month at the facility.

“It’ll be home goods, it’ll be soft lines, it’ll be shoes, and clothing, and toys, and crafts, and beauty, and cosmetics,” Fulkerson stated.

He further explained how the new Maysville facility will be used through the disaster recovery team.

“And then another thing we will be able to do here is pre-positioning of goods for our disaster recovery group so in laying out our warehouse we carved out a section for our disaster goods position,” Fulkerson stated.

“We expect that Maysville is great for Good 360 because we’ve been able to have a true partnership with local government, public agencies, professional associations like yourself and business partners, really the environmental impact for us is we are key to origin sites for donations it’s going to lower our shipping cost,” Fulkerson stated.

With the new Maysville facility, road travel will be impacted at around 12,000 miles per month by working with the Nashville and Bowling Green locations, according to Fulkerson.

Good 360 is excited to be in Maysville and presented all of these statistics to Rotary on the future of the company’s future locally, Fulkerson concluded.