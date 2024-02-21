AUGUSTA — Augusta Independent School recently agreed to enter a partnership with Northern Kentucky University for a school-based scholar program.

According to AIS GearUP District Program Manager Autumn Bishop, the GearUP program “works with” middle and high school students to prepare students for post-secondary “success.”

She said this can include military entrance, college, technical schools, and other post-secondary options. Bishop noted the importance of students being prepared for the workforce following graduation.

Bishop went on to discuss the school-based scholar program through NKU in further detail.

According to Bishop, the program will allow students at Augusta Independent School to take college courses at Northern Kentucky University through dual-credit options.

She said there is a similar program currently in place at AIS with Maysville Community & Technical College in Maysville.

The school-based scholar program with NKU will be available to students in 10th through 12th grade, according to Bishop. She said classes would eventually be offered both online and in-person.

Since this will be the first year AIS will partner with NKU, the program will be limited to only online courses temporarily. As capacity for the program builds, in-person classes may be offered to students able to attend.

Bishop listed some perks for partnering with NKU for a school-based scholar program.

Since dual credit is already offered through a technical school, students will be given a chance to be exposed to a larger public university campus. Bishop noted NKU’s campus is larger than MCTC’s campus.

Bishop noted that students enrolled in the program will have the same access as a full-time NKU student would have. This includes tutoring services, both online and on campus, access to the library, and other recreational activities.

“It’s just another opportunity that we wanna offer our high school students when they’re looking at college classes,” Bishop said. She noted the importance of giving AIS students exposure to college campuses and opportunities.

The board thanked Bishop for her role at AIS and for presenting the program.

Other items addressed during the Augusta Independent School Board meeting include:

—Augusta Independent School can no longer be used as a storm shelter for the community. Superintendent Lisa McCane said the requirements for the Kentucky Emergency Management changed, causing AIS to no longer qualify. Flyers will be spread throughout the community for informative purposes

—Updates given on House Bill Six. Funding may be distributed at a later date for school usage in projects.

—Reminder about the KSBA panel conference in March.