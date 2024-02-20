AUGUSTA — During a recent Augusta Independent School Board meeting, brief updates regarding grant application statuses were given.

According to Superintendent Lisa McCane, the application for an electric school bus grant was submitted on behalf of the district recently. She noted the district would be notified around April whether they will be awarded the buses or not.

“That’s not guaranteed. That’s just what they tell us, just how things seem to work,” McCane said. She explained that, due to the grant being at a federal level, it could be a while before any further information is acquired by the district.

It may be later than April, she said. McCane noted her hopes of hearing the outcome of the grant around April. If awarded the grant, the anticipated delivery of the electric school buses would be in September.

In addition to the electric school bus grant, the AIS district submitted for a youth employment grant. According to McCane, the grant would be in the amount of $92,855. She noted the price is “up” about $20,000 since last year.

She explained the rise in the price was “good” and noted the grant would be awarded in federal funds. Overall, the program has received “much more” funding this year, McCane said.

This allowed the district to request more funds this year. McCane went on to discuss some details regarding the youth employment grant.

While addressing AIS students in attendance at the board meeting, McCane said the pay being offered through the grant would be $9.25 this year. She noted there will be an opportunity for students to earn $35o in incentives.

“It’s gonna be, you know, a really attractive job opportunity, you know, for our kids, in— not just in Augusta. This program is for all of Bracken County as well,” McCane remarked.

Other items discussed during the Augusta Independent School Board meeting include:

—State Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer will be speaking at the AIS graduation this year.

—Social/Emotional Learning Program update given. The program has been taking “huge strides,” according to AIS Principal Robin Kelsch. He noted the importance of mental health in students.

—A Vaping Sensations Program is in the works with Comprehend Inc.

—Presentation of FAFSA Initiative Goals by AIS senior GearUP ambassadors. Their goal is to have 80 percent of seniors complete FAFSA applications before graduation. If the goal is reached, seniors will be allowed to decorate their graduation caps.