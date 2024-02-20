Seven items were auctioned during a live auction at CASA’s Night in Italy.

Several desserts were auctioned and collected in a dessert dash at CASA’s Night in Italy.

On Saturday evening, around 200 Buffalo Trace Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children supporters gathered at the Cox Building in Maysville for a “Night in Italy” auction and dinner fundraiser.

As doors opened at 5:45 p.m., several community members could be seen lining up to make their entrance on the third floor of the Cox Building. Some could be heard complimenting others’ attire for the evening.

When guests entered the event room, they were greeted by a photographer, a table of desserts that would later be auctioned, a musician (Ed “Sax” Thomas), and CASA representatives working the main auction room.

Guests were encouraged to pose for a professional picture with props, walk around the room, and view each item that would be listed for auction throughout the night.

Some items were part of a live auction and others could be bid on through a QR code or as guests entered the room.

After a “social hour” which allowed guests to find their tables, view and bid on items in the silent or online auction, and enjoy some hor d’oeuvres, Robert Roe and Travis Scaggs of WFTM in Maysville welcomed guests to CASA’s night in Italy.

Roe introduced an Italian exchange student named Valeria who also welcomed guests to the event but did so in Italian. Scaggs listed off several sponsors for the evening before moving on to the next portion of the event.

At 7 p.m., an Italian-themed dinner buffet was opened to guests as their table numbers were called.

Starting on one end of the room and going to the other, workers at the event could be seen talking to guests as they waited for their table’s turn to get a plate of pasta of their choice.

As the final guests were seated back at their table to eat, a video began to play on a screen at the center of the room. The video shared the true impact and meaning of CASA’s impact. It was presented by Amber Clark.

The voice in the video could be heard recalling the moment she found out she would be getting the opportunity to foster a baby girl. She explained there were few belongings with her and noted she could no longer serve as a CASA volunteer due to being a foster parent.

Later in the video, the woman recalled being invited to join the CASA board. She has been there for a few years since accepting the invitation, she said.

Shortly after the video had concluded, Craig Stanfield, the auctioneer for the night, began the live auction, which included seven items. The first bid was for a hand-stitched quilt that said “I am a Superhero.”

The quilt measured 85 and a half inches by 29 and a half inches. The bid opened at $500 and sold for $250.

The second item auctioned off was a University of Kentucky quilt. The quilt measured 86 inches by 96 inches. The bid opened at $300 and sold for $390.

Other items sold during the live auction included bottles of liquor, coasters, portraits, a teeth-whitening voucher, candies, and other items. The highest bid of the live auction was taken at $390.

Following the live auction, Scaggs began the dessert auction. This part of the event was turned into a game, he said. The activity was called “Dessert Dash.” Scaggs went on to explain how the game worked.

According to Scaggs, the tables that bid the most money for their dessert would be called first. Throughout the evening, guests were encouraged to contribute funds to the dessert auction by putting money in an envelope.

Scaggs explained each table would be given 20 seconds to run to the dessert table, grab a dessert, and run back to the table. As he called table numbers, designated “runners” could be seen dashing through chairs and tables to make it to the dessert table and back within the 20-second limit.

At the end of the dessert auction, some table members could be seen walking around the room carrying cake platters in hopes of sharing their table’s winnings.

Several guests at the event could be heard discussing the taste of the different desserts that were in the auction as well as reminiscing on the evening.

The event concluded shortly after the dessert auction and several guests could be seen getting last-minute pictures taken before leaving the event after a “Night in Italy.”