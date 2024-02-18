Two young boys in Adams County are being thrown a quarter auction benefit to offset medical bill costs for their families.

Braylin Lewis is a 5-year-old kindergartener at Straub Elementary. Braylin lives with his custodial parents Demetrick Preston (Uncle) and Alexus Spradlin (Aunt). From the day they got custody, Braylin was feeling unwell and complained of leg pain.

“We took him to the doctor and they sent us to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where they diagnosed him with Leukemia Cancer,” said Spradlin.

“We have a long road ahead but we are both dedicated to giving him the best care possible. The benefit will help with medical treatment and transportation along with his basic needs.”

Braylin recently completed 30 days of in-patient chemotherapy at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. The family is currently staying at the Ronald McDonald house due to Braylin needing to be at the hospital daily for physical therapy.

Braylin’s treatments will continue for the next two years.

Avery Mashburn is a 5-year-old in preschool at West Union Elementary. He has been diagnosed with Scimitar syndrome which is a rare congenital heart defect.

Avery has been receiving treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital but is in the process of consulting with Boston Children’s for a surgery that Cincinnati Children’s is not equipped for.

Avery needs open heart surgery which will require him to be hospitalized for three months. The surgery takes between 27-35 hours to complete.

Avery’s family has been informed that he has a one percent survival rate but says they are putting it all in God’s hands at this time.

Stephanie Mashburn, Avery’s mom, states that their whole family relocated to Adams County to be closer to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and they feel that waiting to hear from the hospital in Boston is just another obstacle to fight.

Mashburn says Avery is a fighter who is full of life and love and nothing stops him from smiling.

“We have just been so very blessed and thankful for the county and community to come together and for doing everything they are doing for him. It means more to us than they know,” stated Mashburn.

“As parents, you never want to have a sick child but sometimes God has other plans and there are days you feel like you’re fighting a battle that you can’t win and then you look at the love and the support from people you have never met who are now more than strangers, they are your family. We are truly blessed and thankful for each and every one showing their love and support and knowing there are so many amazing people out there.”

The auction will be taking place at the Adams County fairgrounds from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with doors opening at 1 p.m. Items for bid range in value from $10-$300.

Food will be available for purchase in addition to the plethora of donated items up for auction. The menu consists of potato soup, hot dogs and coneys, BBQ, macaroni and cheese, slaw, chips, cookies, water and pop.

Kelly Lewis, co-organizer of the benefit says that there will be a silent auction for baked goods and a Chinese auction in addition to the quarter auction.

A 50/50 and split the pot will also be done.

“I’m just hoping that any little thing helps,” said Lewis. “I hope we have a big crowd.”