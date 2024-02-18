A well-known, local man was injured after being hit by a car.

Due to privacy reasons, the man’s name is not being released.

According to Maysville Assistant Police Chief Chris Conley, on Thursday morning, the man was riding his bicycle along Limestone and Second Street when he was hit by a vehicle.

Conley said he was transported by Maysville EMS to a hospital where he was being treated for injuries.

“He is being treated for injuries, but he’s stable,” Conley said.

The bicycle he was riding was damaged and is currently located at Public Works.

Luke King, with Public Works, said he is looking over the bicycle to see how much damage there is to it and what he might be able to do to fix it.

King said he has been with the City of Maysville for a little over a year. In that time, he has formed a relationship with the man and wanted to be able to do whatever he could to help.

“He is, honestly, one of those people that if you don’t see him, you go looking for him,” King said. “He just makes your day better. He’s a great guy; a staple to downtown. It gives you a good feeling when you see him every morning. We talk with him frequently; several city employees do. We wanted to help him out. We know how much he loves that bike.”