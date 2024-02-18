AUGUSTA — Mike Taylor has been appointed to fill an open seat on Augusta Independent School Board.

According to Superintendent Lisa McCane, Taylor was appointed to fill the seat left by Dionne Laycock in November 2023. Taylor was appointed on Dec. 14, 2023 and sworn in on Jan. 10.

Taylor explained that he saw the opening following Laycock’s resignation and decided to apply. He noted his interest and passion for the Augusta community.

Taylor previously served on the Augusta City Council for six years, was a business owner for six years, and served as the city’s mayor for four years, he said.

“I’ve always wanted to stay active in the community,” Taylor remarked. He noted he is a 1968 alumnus of Augusta Independent High School. “I just thought I could really help them (the school board) to move forward with all their kids and in their best interest for the school.”

Taylor further explained his passion for community involvement. He shared some further information regarding his interest in the Augusta ballfield project.

According to Taylor, he showed interest in redoing some of the ballpark a few years ago and later had involvement in raising over $11,000 for the project. The funds were turned over to the school for ballpark upgrades, he noted.

He added that he was still the mayor of Augusta when the school began to renovate its gymnasium. Taylor noted his passion for the Augusta community.

“My rule of thumb with this, I’ve done this for 56 years this year, is once a panther, always a panther,” Taylor remarked. “I’d never trade Augusta for nothing or Augusta School, really. That’s where my heart lies, it’s in the town.”

He noted that all of his family has graduated for Augusta Independent School. Taylor concluded his statements by expressing gratitude for his board appointment.

McCane shared some remarks regarding Taylor’s interest in the school board and serving his community.

“Mr. Taylor expressed interest in serving on the school board for several years,” McCane said. “He has long supported the school district and initiated a personal fundraiser to benefit the Augusta ballfield project a couple years ago. He is a strong advocate for our students and staff and we look forward to his leadership as a board member.”

Taylor will need to be reappointed later this year in order to serve on the board next school year.