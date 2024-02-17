The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center welcomed Ann Beard Grundy a Civil Rights Activist to St. Patrick School to speak about segregation and the attack on the church where her father was a pastor.

Grundy began by giving some background information.

According to Grundy, threats had been made for quite some time when a white supremacy attack struck the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

In 1863, a proclamation was signed that moved to the ending of slavery in 1865. The Underground Railroad right here locally along the Ohio River played a big part in helping slaves travel north to Canada to find freedom, Grundy explained.

She said that slaves who were going through the Underground Railroad would not specifically say they were traveling across the Ohio River but rather use codes that would state another place which would keep people from finding out that they were crossing the river.

Grundy does a lot of work as a civil rights advocate and speaks about not only her own life but what the future generation can do for civil rights advocacy as well.

Growing up in Birmingham, AL Grundy’s father was the pastor at the 16th Street Baptist Church, a place that according to Grundy was on the map and everyone knew about it.

“They built this church with the idea of lifting and serving,” Grundy said when explaining why the church her father was a pastor at was built.

The 16th Street Baptist Church was seen as an organizing site for many things and Grundy explained that since the day that she was little while growing up in that church, she would help others as everyone would do.

Being seen as an organizing site for the black community in Birmingham the church became a target to a white supremacy attack.

The church was bombed on Sunday, Sept. 15, 1963, in a white supremacy attack that took the lives of 4 girls.

Grundy described the day that the church was attacked by beginning with how her sister had gone somewhere to buy some stockings making her late to church that morning for Youth Day.

She stated that while her sister and mother were arguing when they noticed their house which was around a mile away from the church started to shake.

“In the middle of the argument our house which was about a mile from the church began to shake” Grundy stated and further stated, “In the middle of all of this the bomb went off and the church was shattered and down to Smithfield where we lived the house that my mother was in and my mother merely said to my sister they finally did it.”

What Grundy wasn’t aware of as a child before the attack happened was that the church along with her father and mother were being threatened and that was what made her mother say “They finally did it” when the attack happened.

The names of the four girls who lost their lives from the bombing attack according to KYGMC were, “Edie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carol Robertson and Denise McNair.”

When asked what Grundy hoped speaking at St. Patrick’s School today would give to all who attended was, “Being willing to be open take in the facts and realize that you are the next movement.”

Grundy stated that to the students who attended and listened to her speak for them to know that, “They are the change.”