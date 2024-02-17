AUGUSTA — Six seniors at Augusta Independent School recently presented a FAFSA Initiative Goal with a graduation cap decoration reward to the board.

According to Autumn Bishop, the GearUP District Program Manager for AIS, the school competes in a statewide competition against other schools with GearUP programs involving FAFSA and college application completion rates.

She explained there are 12 other schools in the competition this year. Last year, AIS seniors had a FAFSA completion rate of 70 percent. Bishop noted the school would have won the category but lost due to technicalities.

“It’s just a friendly competition to be able to increase those numbers,” Bishop said. She turned the presentation over to six senior ambassadors for AIS GearUP.

Bishop noted the responsibility of senior ambassadors involves the promotion of GearUP within school walls and being involved in activities intended to encourage college and FAFSA applications.

Jesse Johnson, one of the senior ambassadors, opened the discussion by explaining what FAFSA stands for. FAFSA stands for free application for federal student aid, he said.

He explained why FAFSA is important to students across the nation. Without FAFSA, it would be difficult to determine student eligibility for grants and scholarships used to aid in post-secondary education costs.

FAFSA serves as a gateway for more than $150 billion in college grants, work funds, scholarships, federal student loans, and state financial aid. The seniors agreed in saying FAFSA completion is the strongest predictor of college enrollment in seniors.

Elijah Johnson, one of the senior ambassadors, shared a “myth versus fact” that seniors often have in the backs of their minds when applying for college and financial aid. Often, students believe they can not afford a post-secondary education.

In reality, 2023 seniors nationwide left over $4 billion in Pell Grants unclaimed because they did not complete FAFSA applications, according to the GearUP senior ambassadors.

This year, the 2024 seniors have decided on a goal of 80 percent FAFSA completion by the end of the year. If the class reaches the completion goal, they would like to be granted permission to decorate their graduation caps.

According to Bishop, she wanted to give students “motivation” to get a higher completion rate for FAFSA than previous AIS classes. She explained the seniors felt they would be motivated if they were allowed to decorate their caps for graduation.

Bishop noted the difficulty in achieving high FAFSA completion rates when students do not feel motivated. The senior ambassadors continued in their presentation.

If approved by the board, students would decorate their graduation caps following school dress code guidelines, they said. Though the completion goal is set at 80 percent, Jesse expressed hopes for 100 percent completion.

He added that the class of 2024 is the first class in over three years to have 100 percent of seniors complete a college application. Since 2016, the senior FAFSA completion average is 53.4 percent.

A goal of 80 percent will be a 10 percent raise in comparison of the rates for the class of 2023, Bishop said.

“This would be the highest they would ever have,” Bishop said. She noted the goal, if reached, would set expectations for future senior classes to reach an even higher goal than the class of 2024.

According to Bishop, the only records for FAFSA completion at AIS go to 2016. She explained there was a change in FAFSA calculation methods so getting data before then is difficult.

A goal of 80 percent, if reached, will likely set a record high completion rate for AIS, according to Bishop.

Jesse noted the board’s support for the FAFSA Initiative could increase awareness of available financial aid and post-secondary paths such as college degrees and technical certifications.

The senior ambassadors thanked the board for considering their proposal.

AIS Principal Robin Kelsch shared his opinion on decorating graduation caps.

He explained he is a traditionalist in terms of graduation attire. Although he is not in favor of the idea, Kelsch commended the GearUP ambassadors for setting a goal and presenting to the board.

Vice Chair Shawn Hennessey suggested getting a picture of the caps after they are decorated to display at graduation.

Board Member Brian Jett made a motion to approve the FAFSA Initiative Goal involving cap decorations. Board Member Chasity Saunders seconded.

The motion passed.