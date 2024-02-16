The Ledger Independent is excited to welcome Melody Evans to the in-house team.

Evans recently moved to Maysville from Lumberton, N.C. and is serving as the Graphics Manager. Eventually, she will have a graphics team that will be trained in all aspects of digital design/media.

“I’ll have a team that will be cross-trained in graphics and how we do things, pagination, layouts and classifieds and web ad building,” she said. “They’ll be adding ads to the site. Mainly everything that involves everything. Mainly, they’ll be graphics, but will be cross-trained in other things just in case.”

Evans said she will be in charge of overseeing the department and assigning out the special section tabs, magazines and other duties.

She expects to begin with a team of three and go from there.

Evans has worked in graphics since 2012.

She graduated from Claflin University in Orangeburg, S.C. in 2011.

“That’s where I matriculated and got my Bachelor’s Degree. Shout out CU,” she said. “I majored in Business Administration with a minor in digital design.”

From there, she began working at the News Tribune in Missouri. A year later, she moved to Lumberton and began working with Civitas before it was purchased by Champion Media.

“So, I’ve been with this company for awhile,” she said.

She recently moved to Maysville.

“Ultimately, it was God that got me here,” she said. “Champion wanted me here, Jennifer wanted me here. It was totally my decision to make, but I felt like I was led to come in this direction.”

Outside of work, Evans focuses on creativity.

“I am everything creative,” she said. “I am music, I have my own radio show, I’m a poet. Even though that is a hobby, it is a very passionate hobby. Poetry has become therapy for me. That is the one thing I have the most goals for. I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of poetry scene Maysville has here. Hopefully, there is a scene here and if not, we need to get one started.”

In addition to her poetry, Evans runs Overseas Dreams Radio, which can be found on Soundcloud and YouTube.

“I’ve interviewed poets,” she said. “You can listen to those interviews on there. I play different music on there. You’ll find something you like.”

The Ledger Independent Publisher Jennifer Donahue said she was excited to have Melody join the Ledger team.

“I am thrilled to have Melody Evans leading our graphics and pagination team here in Maysville,” she said. “Melody is a welcomed face to our Ledger family. We have a graphics/pagination hub in Lumberton, NC, but knew we needed another hub and Maysville made sense. Our CFO pitched the idea of Melody relocating here and I can’t think of a better person to lead our local graphics and pagination team. Melody is great at her job and a delight to work with. If you see her out and about, please welcome her to Maysville. I hope she grows to love our small town and charm as much as we do.”