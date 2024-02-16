Maysville Fire Department Chief Kevin Doyle and MFD Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Carpenter spoke about fire safety at a recent Maysville Rotary Club meeting.

Doyle began his presentation by saying that Mason County is very fortunate to have a career fire station given its small stature.

Doyle said that a lot of the reason why we can have a career fire station is because EMS also runs through them.

“It works really well for communities like ours because it’s basically the reason we are able to have a career fire department.”

Doyle explained that in his experience, it is typically more mature adults who are under-educated on fire safety. He went on to say that because of this fact, he tends to give adults the same fire safety advice that he gives students.

Doyle said the most important thing to do by way of fire safety is to pre-plan and be prepared. Part of pre-planning is having an escape plan.

“The most important thing is to have an escape plan for your home and if you have a proper escape plan it involves all the other elements of fire safety when it comes to our homes that we need to know.”

An important thing to consider when creating an escape plan is to discover areas in your home that are considered high-risk. A few high-risk areas include kitchens, rooms that have space heaters plugged in and rooms with a furnace.

Doyle took a moment to include an example he typically sees when giving fire safety discussions to children. He asks the students if they think fire is good or bad. Children will typically answer that fire is bad. Doyle uses this opportunity to explain that fire can be good.

He asks the students to consider the flame of a candle on a birthday cake and explains that fire doesn’t always have to be bad, we just have to respect it.

Fire escape plans are an important aspect of fire safety. Doyle suggests folks determine two ways to escape every room in the home.

Doyle insists that the number of homes he sees that do not have fire alarms or do not have an adequate number of fire alarms is astonishing. Doyle suggests that there is one fire alarm on every floor of the home and one in every sleeping area and any place adjacent to those rooms.

Doyle says it is important to have a fire alarm adjacent to a bedroom because if a door is closed, it will take longer for the fire alarm to detect the threat.

The fire station does have organizations that have partnered with them to supply fire alarms for the fire station to install.

Doyle often tells kids to find the easiest way out if there is a fire. Doyle shares that in the event someone has to go through a room filled with smoke, get as low to the ground as possible. Not only is the air cooler closer to the ground but also the visibility will be better and one is not as likely to breathe in the bad air.

Doyle said that newer homes are more likely to burn faster than older homes because more current household items are made with synthetic materials such as carpets and furniture.

The last point Doyle gives to kids in fire safety meetings is to set up a meeting place for after-fire evacuation. This is extremely helpful to firefighters when they get to the scene so that fighters don’t go into the home looking to get someone out who may have already made their escape.

“If all this is redundant or things you already knew, I am glad. But I ask that you convey this information to your family, your friends, your grandkids, and anybody who may not be prepared in the event of a fire.”