Mason County Intermediate Schools wanted to make Valentine’s Day special for the animals at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

On Thursday, Kendall Flores, Quinn Moore, Aaliyah Fetters and Arlet Liscano visited the shelter with their advisor Margie Henderson to drop off handmade blankets and personalized Valentine’s Day cards.

“The girls wrote on these Valentine’s Day cards for the dogs. They’re just so cute,” Henderson said. “They signed the ‘Dog Squad’ to them. One of the girls’ grandmothers also handmade some blankets for them. With it being so cold right now, this is definitely something the dogs could use.”

The students and Henderson carried the blankets and cards in for the dogs and delivered them to Mason County Animal Shelter Director Marilyn Feil, who said the dogs would be happy to have them.

“They’re going to love them,” she said.

The blankets were made by Shrelia Moore, the grandmother of Quinn Moore.

“I asked her if she could make them because I wanted the dogs to have them,” she said. “She said she would be willing to make them.”

The students said the blankets were originally Henderson’s idea for the blankets.

“It was originally her idea because she thought the dogs would like them,” Moore said.

While there, they were able to visit with some of the dogs living in the shelter.

Liscano said she was excited to be able to deliver the items to the dogs.

“We gave out cards with some treats attached to them for the dogs,” Liscano said.

“I felt really good about it,” Flores said.

Over the school year, the group has worked hard to provide assistance to the shelter. Some of the things they have done included putting together a petition for upgrades/expansion or a new shelter, giving out blankets and Valentine’s Day cards, reading Christmas books to the dogs and just spending time with the animals.”

Feil said it was a sweet gesture by the Dog Squad.

“I was really surprised,” she said. “I didn’t expect a homemade gift like that. They brought padded, custom-made dog beds for the animals. They also brought little personalized Valentine’s for the dogs that we’ll get to hand out on Valentine’s Day. They outdo themselves every time they come out here. It was all really sweet.”