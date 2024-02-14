The Mason County Public Library is sponsoring a Floodwall Mural Grant.

The $12,500 grant will be awarded to a local artist. The artist who wins will be determined based on a design concept submitted.

Library Director Alexa Colemire explained that the idea for the mural grant came from Grant Felice who is the President of the Library Board of Trustees.

Colemire states that the idea has been in the works and under discussion for several months but the concept was finally approved to move forward last month.

“A lot of it is Grant wanting to make our community vibrant and welcoming,” said Colemire.

Colemire went on to state that since the floodwall is visible from both sides of the river, the library felt that this would be an excellent opportunity to give back especially with the impending work being done on the riverwalk.

The Maysville Mainstreet board got together and put together a list of requirements for those interested in entering the contest.

The library has stated that through this contest the hope is to find and select a design to put on one side of the selected panel to promote and highlight our library while also supporting the arts in Mason County.

The library itself is the theme of the project. Artists are permitted to also use the history of the MCPL in their designs.

The requirements for submissions are as follows:

— Proposed idea or theme as a highly detailed sketch or rendering.

— Photograph of site location. The specific photo is available through the Library.

— Photograph of adjacent areas. The specific photo is available through the Library.

— A letter from the property owner indicating approval of the installation. The City of Maysville is the property owner so approval for the mural will be made by the Maysville Main Street Board.

— Maintenance plan for the designated life of the mural.

In order to get approval from the Maysville Main Street Board, please email Caroline Reece at [email protected] or call (606) 563-5624 ext. 104

Colemire expressed her excitement for the contest by saying that she hopes it is a success so that the library has more opportunities to support local artists.

“It’s gonna be real exciting and hopefully this will, you know when we get it done, it will light a fire in other people,” said Colemire. “We just want to support artists.”

The deadline for submissions is March 29, 2024. Submissions may be emailed to Alexa Colemire, Library Director at [email protected]. Submissions may also be mailed to:

The Mason County Public Library

ATTN: Alexa Colemire

218 E. Third St.

Maysville, KY 41056