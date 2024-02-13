GARRISON — The Garrison Elementary school is hosting a GES loves our Veterans fundraiser dance for Warrior Ridge.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Garrison Elementary Patriots will be meeting after school at 4:30 to gather for a fun evening full of snacks and dancing to benefit the Warrior Ridge Veterans nonprofit organization.

The students will pay $10 which will cover entry to the dance, a slice of pizza, a soft drink and a digital picture which will be posted to the Garrison Elementary Patriots Facebook page.

Students will also be given the opportunity to purchase extra pizza, pop and popcorn should they desire.

The Garrison Elementary regularly hold fundraiser dances but typically the proceeds get funneled back into the school.

This will be the first time the school has reached out into the community to give back through their dances.

Warrior Ridge founder, Landon Bentley, sais he is grateful to the school for their generosity.

“It’s amazing to see GES doing a fundraiser to help us reconnect as many Warriors as we can. Not only are the raising money, but they’re teaching a great lesson to the kids. We should learn from an early age how important it is to truly support veterans.”

The staff at the school initiated the fundraiser as a part of the school and district wide kindness plan. The kindness plan consists of finding ways to celebrate their students and staff.

The Lewis County School districts asked each of their schools to come up with things they could do to spread kindness among classmates.

As a result, upper class students have been reading books to younger kids about being kind, teachers have been passing out bracelets to students who have outwardly demonstrated kindness and an encouraging quote is read during school announcements in the mornings.

Each class also gets the opportunity to pick one student a month to shout out for a kindness characteristic such as being caring or showing concern.

The Garrison Elementary school has an extracurricular club comprised of upper elementary girls which is known as the Glow Club.

Founded by educator Montana stone, the Glow Club focuses on positive change and doing good for the community and their peers.

“The GLOW Club was founded by me at the beginning of this school year with the idea of helping our upper elementary girls work on their social an emotional well-being.,” said Stone.

Stone says that the group has themed meetings twice a month and participate in activities centered around conflict resolution, goal setting, friendship building, social media safety, peer pressure and more.

In the past, the Glow Club collected over 75 pairs of fuzzy socks to give out to the residents of the nursing home. The group also volunteered at the animal shelter.

The group has a new outreach in the works where they are partnering with the Lewis County Homeless Coalition. The girls will be making up bags full of supplies for the facility to give out to the homeless.

The future looks bright for this group of young students.