On Saturday, Feb. 10, the 16th Annual “Shop & Share” event sponsored by the Ion Center was held at the Maysville Kroger and in other Kroger stores in Northern Kentucky.

Ion Center volunteers made themselves available to customers entering the store with a small request; purchase an item from the Ion Center wish list.

Non-Residential Services Coordinator for the Ion Center Tammy Brown along with Wendy Mitchell and Kim Sparks stood in the lobby of Maysville Kroger and greeted customers with warm smiles and cupcakes.

“So we’re here today to promote shop and share and to talk about what we do at the ION center. Of course we are domestic violence, sexual assault agency and we help anyone who is in need of our services,” explained Brown.

Flyers were handed out to passersby in the hopes that the shelter shelves would be filled. Carts were placed at the exit of the grocery store where shoppers could place their shelter purchases.

“People come to our shelter with nothing and we want to make sure that they have their needs met while they’re in shelter,” said Brown. “They are free to go visit and get the things they need whether it be over the counter medicines or personal items, pet supplies, because we do have a pet kennel, and just anything you might need, toilet paper, paper towels, diapers so we’re here today to kind of stock our shelves. It usually helps for the better part of the year.”

Outreach events such as “Shop & Share” make a difference because it helps to keep Ion Center services free. Individuals who come to the Ion Center seeking help are not burdened with struggling to obtain any of their basic human needs.

There are 15 domestic violence shelters that make up Kentucky’s domestic violence coalition, ZeroV. According to representatives at ZeroV, more than $5 million in goods and monetary donations have been collected throughout the last 14 events held.

“I am so grateful to be a part of a region that cares about people who are impacted by violence,” stated Ion Center CEO Christy Burch in a statement. ” We know we can measurably reduce the number of people hurt by violence, but we need everyone’s help.”

“The Importance of an event like Shop & Share cannot be overstated,” continued Burch. “This one day fills the shelves of our shelters’ pantries for the entire year, so we are able to focus on other things. It’s really a remarkable day.”

Questions regarding how to donate can be emailed to [email protected]. To find out about volunteer opportunities, email [email protected].