The Mason County Animal Shelter will be a featured part of the Kentucky Animal Welfare Summit in Frankfort on Feb. 16.

Animal Shelter Director Marilyn Feil said she and Jennifer Setty-Botkin will be traveling to Frankfort to talk about the changes that have been made to the shelter over the last couple of years.

According to Feil, the conference is hosted by the Humane Society of the United States.

“We’ve worked with Todd Blevins, the director, for more than a year,” she said. “He’s been in communication with us since we’ve been making changes. He invited us to speak at this Kentucky Animal Welfare Summit in Frankfort. The topic of our presentation is our story of improvement and turning the shelter around, what was involved, who was involved and the things that we came up with to make improvements. We’ll just be sharing our story.”

Since taking over as director at the animal shelter several changes have been made.

Feil said the Mason County Intermediate School Dog Squad had a hand in making the changes as they made the animal shelter a project for their organization.

“They had the first washer and dryer donated,” she said. “That was huge and I think that was step one in the journey. As more people got involved, more things started happening.”

According to Feil, there have been several other changes including providing medical treatments, and vaccines, updating the software system, and building a play area outside for the dogs.

“The play yard has made a huge difference for the dogs in terms of daily enrichment,” she said. “They get to run and play, socialize with other dogs. They get to meet with potential adopters in a bigger space.”

Feil said the advertising of available dogs has also changed.

They now use sites such as PetFinder and Adopt-A-Pet as well as the shelter’s Facebook page. Setty-Botkin also writes a weekly column highlighting dogs, tips on dog ownership and other topics.

“I think that’s a great source of information and a way to put our dogs out there,” she Feil said. “We are also partnering with a non-profit, called Rock 4 Rescue that raises money for spay/neutering.”

Feil said all dogs leaving the shelter are spayed/neutered.

She also said more employees have been added at the shelter and it has helped make the dogs more sociable and adoptable. The shelter is also sanitized thoroughly.

“I think we have a very welcoming shelter,” she said. “Whether it’s for visitors, volunteers, fosters, puppies, dogs, anyone. Everyone is a lot happier here.”

Another program that has been implemented is one where the Mason County Detention Center fosters a puppy.

“The puppies get so much attention,” she said. “They get spoiled there. It’s great for them to have a little puppy running around. Any puppy that goes to the detention center tends to get adopted pretty quickly. It’s been a great program.”

The shelter also partners with Enviroflight. The company provides 50 percent of the adoption fees.

“Our adoption fees are not as high as some shelters, but having half covered has made a big difference,” she said. “I believe it has helped.”

An animal control program is also now underway at the shelter.

Shayla Wietelmann was hired and has gone through the training for the position.

“She’s doing a wonderful job,” Feil said. “She’s been a very positive, helpful presence in the community. She doesn’t just go and get dogs. She offers resources, gives advice, will do anything she can to solve any misunderstandings and educates where education is needed.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said he was happy to see all of the changes made at the shelter.

“The Commissioners and I are incredibly proud of the efforts and progress our Mason County Animal Shelter has accomplished in the last two years. The success of our Mason County Shelter is a direct result of the tireless efforts, dedication and professionalism of our staff and volunteer partners under the leadership of Director Feil. Since joining Mason County, Director Feil and I have pushed a public private partnership model that incorporates outside volunteers and corporate partners that boosts the impact of our efforts,” he said. “Director Feil, our staff and volunteers, in concert with all of our community partners, have turned the Mason County Animal Shelter into a state-wide best practice that Maysville and Mason County is proud of. Additionally, we’ve made improvements in staffing and services with very little impact to our budget thanks to corporate partners such as Enviroflight and others. In today’s environment of rising costs and overpopulations, I’m convinced the previous model of shelters funded solely by municipal or county government cannot survive and that public support, corporate partnerships and philanthropies are vital to success.”