TOLLESBORO —David J. Young, 43, of Tollesboro has been indicted on charges of murder.

Young’s crimes were committed on May 18, 2020, when the defendant was 39 years of age and was arrested on Aug. 19, 2020, after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Young was charged with wantonly engaging in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another person which resulted in the death of Jessica L. Tumlin, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Young was also charged with two counts of assault in the first degree by engaging in conduct that created a grave risk of death to another and thereby caused serious physical injury to two minor children under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Young was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating beverages, drugs or a combination of substances which impair one’s driving ability with aggravating circumstances.

The defendant appeared in court on June 12, 2023, where he pleaded not guilty. The trial was concluded on June 16, 2023.

On Feb. 2, 2024, Young appeared in open court for sentencing.

Based on the information supplied to the judge and jury, the court determined that the victim suffered death as a result of Young’s actions and his imprisonment was necessary for the protection of the public.

The jury found Young guilty of murder for which he received 25 years imprisonment. He was also found guilty of assault in the first degree obtaining 15 years, guilty of assault in the first degree receiving 10 years and guilty of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence which garnered him 30 days imprisonment.

The assault charges and DUI charge are to be served concurrently which settles Young with 25 years total imprisonment.

The court further ordered that Young shall not be released from probation supervision until restitution has been paid in full and all other aspects of probation have been successfully completed. Furthermore, the defendant will have his blood submitted to the Department of Corrections for DNA law enforcement identification purposes and inclusion in law enforcement identification databases.