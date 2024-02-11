WEST UNION — A traffic stop resulting in an arrest took place on Ohio Route 136 just outside of Winchester Village on Thursday.

According to authorities at the Ohio State Patrol, an accident occurred in West Union on Thursday, Feb. 8 just after two o’clock which resulted in the driver fleeing the scene.

An alert was sent out to law enforcement to find the driver. A state trooper was able to get a visual on the suspect which resulted in the officer making a traffic stop.

Several law enforcement officers assisted in the stop which eventually led to an arrest of the suspect.

This incident is currently under investigation.