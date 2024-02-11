Students could be seen vocalizing their support for RCS Custodian Brandon Burden as they chanted “Bdog” and waved signs with his picture on them.

MOUNT OLIVET — Brandon Burden, a dedicated custodian at Robertson County Schools, was presented with a state award at a surprise ceremony on Friday.

As students and staff gathered in the gymnasium, they saw chairs, a podium, and a screen. Several people could be heard questioning the purpose of the special called assembly.

According to an office staff member, nobody, not even Burden, was aware of the recognition ceremony. As Superintendent Sanford Holbrook opened the ceremony, very few details were given as he spoke.

He welcomed Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Interim Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney to the ceremony.

“It’s a great day to be in Robertson County. We have some special guests here with us today, for a special occasion,” Holbrook began. “They are here today to present a very special presentation award to a staff member.”

After welcoming Kinney and Coleman, Holbrook turned the podium over to Kinney. She began her remarks by thanking RCS staff and students for joining the celebration.

Kinney noted the opportunity to recognize a “deserving” employee at RCS. She went on to discuss general information about the award Burden was later presented.

According to Kinney, the award presented to Burden is the Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award.

She explained the award was established in 2020 by Gov. Andy Beshear and Coleman in an effort to honor the “immeasurable contributions” of classified employees in Kentucky.

“Our schools simply could not function without them,” Kinney remarked. She added that, out of 46,000 classified school employees, Burden was one of two chosen to receive the KESSP Award.

“These employees often are the unsung heroes of our school systems,” Kinney said. Classified employees include bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and other staff who ensure schools are welcoming.

Kinney continued, “These are just some of the things that our classified employees do to ensure our students have the safest and healthiest environment to learn in. This afternoon, it is my true honor and privilege to present Robertson County Schools’ Custodian Brandon Burden with this award.”

Students and staff could be heard cheering, clapping, and chanting as Burden entered the gymnasium. Kinney shared what made Burden a strong candidate for the KESSP Award.

According to Kinney, it was brought to her attention that Burden plays a significant role at RCS. She noted he has become an “indispensable asset” to the students, staff, and community.

“From volunteering to pulling floats with students in your community’s parade, to leading a clean-up effort at the local cemetery where he taught youth workers who joined him about the importance of preservation and respect, Brandon’s work and desire to make a difference is felt by everyone in Robertson County,” Kinney said.

She read what the person who nominated Burden for the award said in their submission.

Burden’s nominator noted his significant commitment to students and staff by making them feel valued and respected everyday. They said Burden serves as an “inspiring blueprint” for how everyone should conduct themselves in life.

They added Burden’s consistent demonstration of responsibility as a custodian and member of the RCS family. Kinney invited Coleman to the podium to share further remarks regarding Burden’s efforts as a classified employee in the state.

She began by acknowledging her experience with small schools and awareness of the unnoticed efforts of classified employees. Coleman noted a lack of credit for workers such as Burden.

“Their hard work and dedication across the commonwealth is so important. As an educator, I know first-hand that our schools could not operate without them,” Coleman remarked. “Though the work they do is seldom in the spotlight, their efforts need to be acknowledged.”

She turned the podium over to Holbrook to share his remarks regarding Burden’s accomplishement.

As Holbrook began his remarks, he showed attendees a video that showed Burden’s dedication to RCS. While waiting for the video to begin, Holbrook encouraged staff and students to chant “Bdog” in support of Burden.

Several students could be seen jumping in their seats as they yelled “Bdog” while waving signs with Burden’s face on them. Holbrook noted the evidence of support in the audience.

“I think we all know how much he means to us in this school district,” Holbrook said.

Of the photos and videos shared, several included Burden’s interactions with students and staff at RCS. One photo showed when Burden was presented with a “Too Hot To Handle” award after extinguishing a fire on a lawn mower.

Holbrook continued to note Burden’s commitment to his RCS family. He added that Burden is the first RCS employee to receive the KESSP Award.

“Robertson County School District has truly been fortunate to discover this person,” Holbrook remarked. “His journey here is remarkable.” He noted Burden’s “infectious” positivity and ability to connect with others.

“We are truly fortunate to have him as part of our RCS work family and his story is a shining example of the remarkable talents and achievements that can be found within our school district,” he said.

“On behalf of Robertson County School District and Robertson County Board of Education, Dr. John Burns and Ms. Darlene Gifford who are present with us and our members who aren’t here, we are proud to congratulate our custodian, our family member, Brandon Burden on his well-deserved recognition.”

Holbrook invited Burden to the podium to be presented with the Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award.

Before the ceremony concluded, Kinney announced that Burden would be nominated for a national level of the KESSP Award known as the RISE Award given his winning at the state-level.

She said the national winner will be announced this spring by the United States Secretary of Education. Burden shared some remarks following the recognition ceremony.

“I was very pleased and happy, very happy, to get this award, me and my school family,” Burden said. He thanked Coleman and Kinney for presenting him with the award.