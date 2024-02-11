FLEMINGSBURG — Discussion at a recent Flemingsburg City Council meeting focused on a potential raise to the city’s occupational tax.

According to the Flemingsburg Mayor Van Alexander, the occupational tax has not been changed since 1957-1958 and has stayed at one percent for 66-67 years.

Alexander stated, “It’s one percent now and I’d like to go to one-nine-nine when I come in as Mayor I don’t want to raise taxes but we’ve got to create some kind of monies we can’t live in the 80s with what we’re making so we gotta something that won’t hurt people.”

By raising the occupational tax, Alexander feels it will allow the town to generate more revenue, he said.

Having to cut money from multiple different places to make up for what the town needs can be helped through a higher occupational tax that could generate extra money, Alexander added.

“We are getting less and less street stuff from the government so we are trying to develop something for our budget where we can put because we are going to have to start shaving these streets now,” Alexander stated when explaining an example of what a higher occupational tax can help fund.

A raise in this tax will also potentially be able to give department employees a raise that, according to Alexander, is something that the city is behind on.

Alexander stated, “You can raise it to a half percent or go all the way to two I figured like Maysville does I wanted to raise it to one-nine-nine that gives us an additional I’ve got it here raising it to one-nine-nine gives us a projected increase $683,000 a year.”

With the current one percent occupational tax there is a projected income of $690,000 according to Alexander and with a tax raise to one-nine-nine it can change to the $683,000 amount.

In order to find a way to generate more revenue for the city Alexander explains that raising the occupational tax is the easiest thing to do and stated, “I know that nobody likes taxes but sometimes you got to, to provide a service because things have went up.”

A projected time to possibly have a raise on the occupational tax rate is around the time that the new budget starts which is in July, according to Alexander.

Flemingsburg City Council has to review everything about the occupational tax and approve a raise in order for it to be placed into affect, he said.

“Here is a way we can have some money not spend it all but be able to have it so we can develop a budget program for streets, sewage, water you know and really work on our infrastructure to and even put so much back for our buildings and keep our buildings a little more it’s been hard to do that even” Alexander stated.

Flemingsburg City Council meets again on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the city annex.