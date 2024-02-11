RIPLEY, Ohio – The 2024 Ripley Police Department budget continues to a big topic of discussion as the finalized yearly budget as not been made yet.

Village Council is proposing a police budget of around $250,000 for this year a significant cut to the $568,700 budget that was approved last year in 2023.

After finding out in early January that the police budget was going to be getting cut this year the RPD wanted to receive answers as to why because a lot of changes would have to be made if the proposed budget was serious.

“The Chief and I had a meeting with the Mayor a few days prior to that and he basically said you know we can’t afford to be giving you and we were like what do you…I’ll try to cut the budget the best I can and really the only way to do that is we’re going to lose police officers,” Assistant Chief Merv Clemons stated.

A question that Clemons stated has been raised with the village council is how was the entire $568,700 budget from 2023 spent.

Clemons stated, “$568,700 is what the appropriating status was I mean as of September according to the UAN computer which is a state computer I literally as of Sept. 19 I had only used 63.5 percent of my budget but then when they’re saying we don’t know where any of that money is at it’s gone it’s like oh well what’s the problem who mismanaged the money and why and what are we going to do to find that money and get it back to the police department.”

According to the Village Administrator Wayne Gates all of the 2023 police budget was spent and Gates stated, “That budget was exceeded we have documentation the amount appropriated was $564,850 but the amount spent was $581,077.”

Having a question like this has created a stressful situation according to Clemons who has been working in the police force industry for up to 24 years.

Last year it was approved for the RPD to purchase five brand new police cars after being appropriated $75,000 to cover that cost.

Clemons stated, “The agreement was and I offered them do you want to buy three police cars or do you want to buy five and here’s your options. That council voted to buy five police cars, Mayor’s court money is paying for that so we generated last year once the state, county everybody was paid $69,086.89 that was the payment for those police cars. Nobody knows where that money went nobody knows where that was appropriated to because it didn’t go under that motor vehicle fund.”

According to Gates the amount appropriated for the motor vehicle fund was appropriated for that fund last year.

RPD has already switched to not being a 24 hour police department and according to Clemons the rate of criminal activity has began to increase.

After working on decreasing the crime rate in Ripley in recent years the threat of it rising again is a strong possibility one that has started to become true and Clemons stated, “I’ve had three storage units broken into one of them was completely wiped out of this poor woman’s antiques I mean everything it’s gone.”

He continued, “Had a house broken into down at the other end of town my crime is slowly going up again and when we’d have a full staff it was, we were super proactive and everything was dropping so now it’s all back it’s unfortunate.”

With the proposed $250,000 for the year it would only cover the cost for one full time officer bring on duty from either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at night and there would around 12 hours per night that the village wouldn’t have any officer on duty, according to Clemons.

In order to reach a budget amount to help fund two full-time officers, Clemons said the budget would need to go from $250,000 to around $314,000.

Part of last years $568,700 approved budget was the sale of the Ripley Metal Works and Clemons stated, “They sold the metal works that money they were like just give it to the police department so we are assuming oh well my budget just went up you know $200,000 and I expect that every year from now on and then all of a sudden it’s like no we gave you that money we don’t have that money anymore and we don’t know how to replace that money sorry about your luck it’s frustrating.”

According to Gates, the Metal Works property was sold in July of 2022 for $319,925 and after everything went through it was around $250,000 that the general fund would see.

At the end of the year 2022 Gates explained that the amount of money in the general fund was looked at and once also looking at what revenue would generate in 2023 to determine how much would be available.

In the most recent village council meeting village Gates according to Clemons gave the council a formulated number amount for last years payroll for RPD.

“He’s trying to say that our payroll last year was $383,252.78 that was totally wrong because I have the paperwork here of every payday and police officer that was paid out and it only came up to $288,000,” Clemons stated.

When asked about how the payroll is generally calculated, Gates explained, “The first way to look at it is how much per hour is this person making and how much is that costing but in the context that I was looking at it it’s total amount of money that is invested in an individual which is contributions to the public and employees retirement system, workers comp insurance, medical insurance everything involved with uh the villages investment an a particular individual and adding all of those together to get that total amount.”

Clemons further stated at the recent council meeting in January, he raised the question about where the figure of $383,252.78 came from and did not get an answer.

RPD has presented seven different options of numbers of full time officers, hours and dollar amounts for every cost the department has per year to the council to be further discussed.

One additional avenue of money for the police budget according to Clemons is from the outstanding amount in unpaid fines that involve traffic tickets and criminal offenses that adds up to approximately $172,995.74.

These fines get collected at the state Attorney General level and once collected go back to the department funds and Clemons stated, “When they would send that the attorney generals office would send out letters try to make phone calls if it went with no response the second you filed your Ohio tax return we took your money.”

An idea that has been mentioned at recent meetings is a possible police tax levy and when asked if the RPD was in favor of that as an avenue to help police budgets in the future Clemons stated and expressed that a police tax levy would help give additional revenue and that it’s hard because adding more taxes is not an easy decision but the money would generate at least an extra $25,000 at the lowest at one mill and possibly up to $250,000 with ten mills.

Clemons when asked about what is hoped for with the current discussion of the 2024 police budget explained that it is important for the public to come to the council meetings that are held and where the public can come and listen and state their opinions and asking questions.

Ripley Mayor Travis Arnett was not available for further comments regarding RPD budget discussions.