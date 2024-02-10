VANCEBURG — The Vanceburg City Council discussed the raising of alcohol sales tax from 2.5 percent to 5 percent at the Monday, Feb. 5 meeting.

This was the first reading of ordinance #410.05G amending ordinance #410.05 E which would raise the revenue fee for alcohol sales. Two men stepped up to speak about the impact the added 2.5 percent would make.

“Two years ago we faced this same issue of raising the alcohol tax an additional 2.5 percent. The room was full of citizens, business people and business owners who were concerned with it and the additional 2.5 percent was defeated at that time. I am speaking as a citizen, as a speaker here in the city and also a business person who this tax affects directly,” the owner Artys Wood Fired Pizza shop said. “I am here to ask you to not pass this additional 2.5 percent onto us that we would then have to pass on to our consumer. Right now is just not a good time. I would ask that if you feel strongly that somehow that budget money needs to come from somewhere, I would ask for you to look at your budget and make your budget smaller to make it so that we can survive here in this community.”

Local business owner Curtis Owens also expressed his concern over the possible ordinance.

“It’s my prediction that this additional tax that has previously been mentioned will be passed onto our consumers and could cause them hardship,” he said.

No vote was held during the meeting.

During the meeting, city council member Nicole J. Cantu asked the council to consider hosting a run in memory of a local woman.

“Last year, May the 5th, a young lady, her name was Hannah Bollander Bellamy, she left this earth and she leaves behind three beautiful children, her parents, other family and friends. I would like the city to come together for Hannah’s family on Sunday, May the 5th to have a walk for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.”

Cantu theorized that the walk could start and end at the Veterans Park. The City Council agreed that the event would be beneficial for the town.

“I just think it’s important,” Cantu stated.

In addition to these topics, the council also discussed the following:

— The second reading of an amendment for a Safety Liability Grant.

— The reappointment of Jamie Hickle to the Board of Adjustment.

— The approval of Brenda Lykins to the Housing Authority Board.

— The first reading of ordinance #540.36, closing of Old School Lane.

— The approval of the purchase of a Hydro Excavator with the cleaner water funds tied to the Salt Lick Tank Project.

— Approval of legal representation for Electric Supply contract.