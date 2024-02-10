VANCEBURG — Two Lewis County men have been indicted on sexual abuse charges regarding minors under the age of 12.

Nicholas Tyler Cushard, 27, has been indicted on three counts of first-degree sodomy with a minor under the age of 12, two counts of first-degree rape with a minor under the age of 12 and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse with a minor under the age of 12.

Cushard was served an arrest warrant. He was later arrested at the Lewis County Justice Center on Dec. 13, 2018.

According to the indictments the alleged incidents occurred between blank to blank. They also allegedly took place on several of the victim’s family properties.

According to Lewis County Court records, Cushard is scheduled to have a pretrial conference on Sept. 6 with the trial set for Sept. 23.

Chance C. Thompson, 40, was arrested on Sept. 18, 2023, after an execution of an indictment warrant. Thompson has been indicted with eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Sept. 6, 2023.