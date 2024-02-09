BROOKSVILLE — Brandi Murriell recently spoke to Bracken County magistrates about Addiction Recovery Care’s values and programs.

Murriell opened her discussion by thanking magistrates for “having” her at the meeting. She explained that she is the vice president of outreach relations for ARC.

She went on to discuss ARC’s statistics and background.

According to Murriell, ARC has over 30 licensed addiction recovery treatment programs in Kentucky. She said the programs are housed in 22 counties in the state.

Murriell noted that treatment programs include residential, outpatient, and telehealth treatment options. Treatments offer beds for men, women, and expectant mothers, she added.

Treatment also includes medical providers that create treatment plans unique to each individual being cared for. Murriell mentioned a chemical dependency program that is available to those in need of a higher level of care, such as detox.

The facility is located in Owingsville and offers residency through the withdrawal process, Murriell said. She noted that patients could transfer out to a residential facility or to another plan depending on their needs as a recovering addicts.

Murriell continued to discuss opportunities offered by ARC.

According to Murriell, ARC offers a crisis-to-career model to patients. She explained that this model treats patients for mental health in addition to their addiction recovery. She compared the program to a 12-step program offered in most recovery programs.

“We look at the entire person, focusing on recovery foundations, which is like 12-steps which you may be familiar with,” Murriell said. She went on to list each of the options offered to patients in the career program.

Patients are given access to vocational and educational programs, medical care, counseling, mental health, and an optional spiritual life program. The crisis to career model is presented in four phases, Murriell explained.

Phases include stabilization, recovering life skills, taking action in job skills, and education.

She added that it often takes about six months to complete a program at ARC. ARC encourages patients to stay for at least a year. Following recovery, employment is offered to patients if they are interested in a career at ARC.

According to Murriell, there are currently over 2,000 clients and over 1,000 employees at ARC. Half of the employees at ARC are in recovery with 33 percent coming through an ARC program, she added.

ARC also offers a 24/7 intake line and assigns a liaison to every county in Kentucky to provide outreach to addicts in other areas. She said some liaisons typically cover four or five counties.

“Of course, we also provide transportation to treatment. We know that’s a huge barrier in our counties across Kentucky and so by providing transportation, we can eliminate that barrier,” Murriell said. “We pick folks up whether it’s from a public location, a shelter, jail, wherever it may be that they’re coming from to get them to treatment with us.”

According to Murriell, ARC has some partnerships with other companies in order to provide care to patients. There are some machines that assist in speeding the detox process up for clients that have become available through partnerships.

She noted the machines make detox and withdrawals easier for the person receiving care. Some of these machines are offered at ARC’s Owingsville location.

She explained that she is not sure if anybody has “taken” the company up on using the machines. Following her discussions, Magistrate Danny Holleran asked Murriell which ARC locations are close to Bracken County.

According to Murriell, the closest locations to the Bracken County area are in Owentown and Morehead. A female center is in Owentown and Belle Groves Springs for men is in Morehead.

She explained there are other locations in the area being looked at for a resource hub.

“We are very heavily populated, obviously we started in Lawrence County, Kentucky, so we are heavily populated in the eastern part of the state with a slow progression toward, we’re now in, furthest west we go right now is Davis County and then furthest north would be our Owingsville location,” Murriell remarked.

Magistrate Craig Miller provided some background on Murriell’s invitation to approach BCFC regarding ARC’s programs. He explained that he visited Belle Grove Springs a few years ago and asked someone to speak to BCFC.

“It’s stuck with me from that day, how important that facility and organization and company is,” Miller said. “It’s, visiting one of these facilities changes the perception that you can have.”

He explained that he is aware that ARC is in talks of bringing more locations to Northern Kentucky.

“We all know the need is there. The resources have always been the difficult part from the state, federal, and county levels to be able to support a business model to do this,” Miller remarked.

”I’m glad that you all were able to schedule a time to come here and speak to us because I think it’s something that we can look towards partnering with neighboring counties and using our resources probably in the short-term futures.”

Judge-Exeuctive Tina Teegarden said the county could “come up with” a program using opioid funds.

She suggested the possibility of receiving a grant that would allow the county to apply for additional funding to use the opioid funds as “matching” funds.

Teegarden said she is waiting to see how funds can be used if not used to establish a treatment facility. Miller explained ARC is likely able to put together a “prototype” for Bracken and surrounding counties.

Murriell encouraged magistrates to visit ARC facilities to learn more about the programs offered. To learn more about ARC, please go to arccenters.com.