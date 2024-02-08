CINCINNATI — In a list of 50 counties in Kentucky where children have the best opportunity for economic mobility, four local counties made the top 35.

Of those counties were Mason, Fleming, Bracken, and Robertson counties. Mason was ranked number 35, Fleming was number 27, Robertson was number 19, and Bracken was number seven.

Brown County, Ohio was also ranked on an economic mobility list of Ohio counties. The county ranked number 42 out of 50.

Along with the list compiled by Wealth Enhancement Group of Cincinnati, the organization shared some brief information regarding economic mobility and how a birthplace can affect a child’s future.

According to the Wealth Enhancement Group of Cincinnati, Americans have “long understood” the possibility of a child’s birthplace affecting their likelihood of success.

Academics and economic mobility are listed as some of the larger factors in connecting “tangible” life factors where a child lives and potential future income, a representative of WEG said.

WEG defines economic mobility as a person’s ability to move themselves and their family up on the socioeconomic ladder throughout their lives.

The organization noted its use of data from Harvard University’s Social Capital Atlas to identify the leading counties where children have the best and worst opportunities for economic mobility.

According to WEG, the research data uses anonymous tax records and represents 21 billion friendships on Facebook.

The organization explained that Harvard scholars assigned scores to “locales” depending on how economically connected low and high-income residents in the areas have been over “at least” a decade.

“The research attempts to fill in the gaps of previous efforts to study American economic mobility that did not consider a person’s vast social networks nor their importance in creating better lives for themselves and their children,” Dom DiFurio of WEG said.

“It turns out the ability to cultivate friendships linking people of different socioeconomic backgrounds with one another is the strongest factor in determining whether a child can surpass the earning potential of their parents, Harvard researchers found. They call this economic connectedness.”

Of the 120 counties in Kentucky, 50 were placed on a list with thousands of other counties in America ranking them by a score they received using economic connectedness.

Four of the 50 counties are in the Buffalo Trace Area.

Mason County ranked number 35 and received an economic connectedness score of 0.89 with a median income of $48,106 and a population of 17,103.

Fleming County ranked number 27 and received an economic connectedness score of 0.9 with a median income of $48,315 and a population of 14,996.

Robertson County ranked number 19 and received an economic connectedness score of 0.92 with a median income of $53,833 and a population of 2,196.

Bracken County ranked number seven and received an economic connectedness score of 0.98 with a median income of $63,277 and a population of $8,394.

Brown County, Ohio, ranked number 42 on the Ohio list and received an economic connectedness score of 0.98 with a median income of $59,766 and a population of 43,694.

For comparison, the number one county in Kentucky for economic mobility was Oldham County. The county’s economic connectedness score was 1.07 with a median income of $109,815 and a population of 67,586.

The judge-executives in each of the four Kentucky counties provided comments on their county’s ranking and the importance of economic mobility in area youth.

“Mason County’s performance in the recently released Harvard data on economic mobility for children should not surprise anyone familiar with our community, often known as the ‘Center of the Universe.’ As a community, we’re known for our work ethic, educational excellence and forward thought, with our aligned school systems and youth-focused non-profits like the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and others,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said. “This fact, combined with our national attention as Best Southern Small Town and others, provides unbelievable opportunities for positive exposure for youth in Maysville and Mason County. I attribute our economic mobility to the work ethic and imagination instilled in area youth by our parents, educators and the opportunities they are exposed to by our schools, non-profits such as Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and others.”

McNeill said is important to have community activities for the youth.

“These combine to show students possibilities that other community youth do not receive. Our community does a phenomenal job highlighting the possibilities while our area youth put in the work to succeed,” he said.

Fleming County Judge-Executive John Sims added similar comments.

“In Fleming County, focusing on economic mobility for youth entails investing in accessible education and skill-building programs. By equipping young individuals with the tools to secure higher-paying jobs, we not only elevate their economic status but also strengthen the local workforce,” he said. “This, in turn, attracts businesses, stimulates economic growth, and cultivates a thriving community. Addressing barriers like financial constraints and providing mentorship can further enhance the journey toward economic self-sufficiency for the youth in Fleming County.”

Robertson County Judge-Executive Valerie Grigson shared some remarks.

“Robertson County is thrilled to learn of our number 19 ranking in the Harvard Study relating to upward economic mobility in youth through social connection. Robertson County’s ranking is reflective of the priority we place on our youth, social interaction, and economic development,” Grigson said. “Social capital plays a huge role in economic connectedness. Like adults, when youth interact outside of their socioeconomic levels, they gain knowledge of opportunities and processes needed for upward economic mobility. Robertson County reinforces these opportunities through concentrated efforts. For example, this year, we are emphasizing connectedness through a commitment to obtaining funds and building infrastructure for countywide, reliable internet service for everyone (something many places take for granted).”

She continued to say that it is important to broaden the horizons of the youth in the county.

“Additionally, many organizations throughout our county work to build relationships and broaden the horizons of our youth. Robertson County Schools, Robertson County Public Library, Robertson County Extension Service, and Robertson County Tourism, to name a few, do a fantastic job of mentoring. They help expose our youth to educational experiences, work opportunities, connected people, and programs in numerous locations. Our local businesses are also wonderful about outreach- providing donations, jobs, and partnerships for our youth,” she said. “Robertson County is a wonderful place to live, work, and grow up. Everyone wants the lives of their children to be a better than their own. For our youth, it is about aspiration. It is about making good choices, having opportunities, and being aware those choices and opportunities exist.”

Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden shared remarks on how economic mobility can be supported in a county.

“We can support economic mobility through quality education and workforce development. Bracken County can increase economic mobility by creating higher wage employment with benefits along with training and other support programs to prepare residents for employment,” Teegarden said. “We work with our Industrial Board to attract businesses into our county and work in various ways to ensure Bracken County is appealing to those businesses. We continuously support and boost our small businesses though tourism and our Chamber of Commerce. We can continue to promote economic mobility by strengthening the municipal workforce and creating stable positions at a better compensation than years past. I see Bracken County continually striving to improve, stabilize, and maintain all of the factors considered to increase economic mobility.”

She continued on to say that Bracken County is a great place for families.

“Bracken County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. We have great schools and libraries. We are proud of our parks. We strive continually to better and provide opportunities for all of our children,” Teegarden said.

Brown County commissioners were not available for comments regarding economic mobility in Brown County, Ohio.

To learn more about the economic mobility study, please go to https://www.wealthenhancement.com/s/blog/economic-mobility-us-children-MCKEMBK5YVQZBPVHN2A2GG7N2MDI.

To see the list of Kentucky counties, please go to https://www.hazard-herald.com/news/state/counties-where-children-have-the-best-opportunity-for-economic-mobility-in-kentucky/collection_b67594df-e158-58cf-800a-41158aaee58a.html#51.

To see the list of Ohio counties, please go to https://www.athensmessenger.com/news/counties-where-children-have-the-best-opportunity-for-economic-mobility-in-ohio/collection_2c7d50c7-71c1-5e12-ab8b-8da453d22ec4.html#1.