The Maysville Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary of the IGA in downtown Maysville.

According to MPD Det. Michael Parsons, at 7:38 a.m., dispatch received a call in response to a break-in at the IGA.

“They arrived in the morning to find that the ceiling was busted in and the back door was open,” Parsons said. “We responded to the IGA and employees advised as to what they had found.”

Parsons said the store was closed and once it was clear of threats, the investigation into what had happened began.

“It seems to have happened around 3 a.m.,” he said. “No one was there at the time. The investigation is in the early stages and we do not have any further information to release at this time.”

According to Parsons, if anyone has any information or heard/saw anything around the IGA in the early morning hours, they are asked to contact the department.

If someone has information but wishes to remain anonymous, they can use Tip 411.