Two Mason County High School students went to the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery to honor 100 deceased veterans on Saturday.

Karleigh Thomas and Sydney Ullery are part of the MCHS Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Each year, the organization participates in a competition called Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) events. During this competition, students choose something that is important to them and creates their projects around it.

For Thomas and Ullery, something close to their hearts is veterans advocacy.

They have planned several activities surrounding veterans.

On Saturday, one of those included placing flags on the graves of veterans.

“This is our first year in the high school FCCLA,” Thomas said. “We decided we wanted a project that was something we could do that no one else had done and was important to us. Veterans isn’t something that has been focused on with FCCLA, so we thought this would be perfect.”

Ullery added that she and Thomas did research before choosing the project. What they found in their research made the project even more important to them.

“We did a lot of research and we found that veterans don’t get as much appreciated as they should,” Ullery said. “We wanted to be able to give our appreciation to them. We both have family members who are veterans and knew this was something that would help to show appreciation.”

According to the students, they did not know how many graves were in the cemetery before starting the project, but decided to begin with 100 flags.

“It’s just wherever we see a veterans’ grave,” Ullery said. “If we run out, we plan to come back another time and continue. We brought 100 of them.”

Thomas and Ullery said they did not advertise that they would be placing the flags.

“We hope that families will come and see it and just think it was nice,” Ullery said.