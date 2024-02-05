WEST UNION — The Adams County Beekeepers Association (ACBA) are calling on the new generation of beekeepers.

The ACBA in association with the Adams County Farm Bureau are offering a scholarship for students interested in learning about beekeeping.

According to the Planet Bee Foundation, almost 90 percent of plant species rely on pollination to reproduce. Because bees are one of the most efficient pollinator species, they are a vital part of our ecosystem.

Considering bees are of utmost importance to our planet, it is important to encourage the younger generation to explore the fascinating culture of bees.

Bill Wickerham, district manager and wildlife specialist at Adams County Soil and Water Conservation District says that this program has seen some great applicants throughout the years and he hopes the program continues for years to come.

Wickerham states that he realizes that there are barriers that can often keep the younger generations from beginning beekeeping. The first barrier is financial. It can cost upwards of $500 to start a successful hive which most kids don’t have at their disposal.

The second barrier that keeps kids from beekeeping is the lack of a good mentor who has experience. Beekeeping can seem a very daunting skill. A good mentor is key to becoming a successful beekeeper.

The scholarship includes a one-year membership in the ACBA, a beginning beekeeper guidebook, a set of woodenware for a beehive, a nucleus of bees for their hive, beekeeping gear which includes a jacket, gloves, hive tools and a bee smoker, and a mentor from the ACBA.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must be residents of Adams County, be between grades 8 through 11, and have consent from a parent or guardian.

Scholarship applications must be submitted to the Adams County Soil and Water Conservation District by 4:30 p.m. on March 15 at 807 NE Main St., #B in West Union.

To apply for the Youth Beginner Beekeeping Scholarship Program, go to the Adams Soil and Water Conservation District website at www.adamssoilandwater.org and click on the Beekeeper Info heading. The scholarship application is available on that page.

The ACBA meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month at the Bible Baptist Church located at 9898 SR 41 in West Union at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about beekeeping is welcome to attend.

There is a $10 fee for individuals who would like to purchase a membership and $15 for families, however, a membership is not required to attend meetings.

For more information, call President Hollie Bunn at 812-216-3105.